New builds: Quartet of house styles comes to the fore

Four impressive showhomes have been unveiled by Cala Homes (East) across Fife, Midlothian and East Lothian.

The collection of detached properties are available for homebuyers to visit by appointment and admire the contemporary décor in each, courtesy of Eileen Kesson of Envision Interiors.

The interior designs also feature partnerships with more than 30 independent local retailers as part of the developer’s “Showhome of Support” initiative.

The five-bedroom Lowther, at Inchcolm Green in the Fife town of Aberdour, features a country coastal design across more than 2,300sq ft of floor space.

The Lowther - Inchcolm Green - Aberdour - CALA Homes (East). Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Downstairs is an integrated double garage, formal lounge with double doors, and a rear open-plan kitchen, dining and family area.

Bi-folding doors to the landscaped garden mean this space would be ideal for summer entertaining.

Bedrooms one and two are ensuite and the fifth, smaller, bedroom could easily be used as an office.

Prices for the three, four and five-bedroom properties at Inchcolm Green are between £430,000 and £590,000.

The Lowther - Inchcolm Green - Aberdour - CALA Homes (East). Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

The four-bedroom Elliot showhome at Glenacre in Roslin, Midlothian, features a study on its ground floor and also has an open-plan family, dining and kitchen space at its heart.

The light and airy galleried landing on its first floor leads to the four bedrooms, all of which include built-in wardrobes.

This style is available at plots 10, 40 and 45, and is priced from £620,000.

The 2,185sq-ft Gordon at Saltcoats Grange in Gullane, East Lothian, is a five-bedroom detached villa that has been designed with growing families in mind.

Elliot - Glenacre - Roslin - CALA Homes (East). Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

The house type’s rear garden is accessible from both its separate lounge and open-plan family, dining and kitchen space.

Upstairs, the Gordon’s principal bedroom is ensuite with large wardrobes.

Saltcoats Grange features four and five-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £510,000.

Properties at all three developments include solar panels on the roof, Siemens appliances in the kitchens, and Laufen white sanitaryware, with a choice of Porcelanosa tiling, in the bathrooms.

The Gordon - Saltcoats Grange - Gullane - CALA Homes (East). Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (East), says: “Inchcolm Green in Aberdour is in easy reach of the train station, and within walking distance to Silver Sands Beach, where a wealth of water sport activities as well as family fun can be enjoyed – with the development itself enjoying fantastic views towards the Firth of Forth.

“Saltcoats Grange in Gullane is situated in one of the most picturesque locations on the east coast, offering homebuyers a sense of peace and tranquillity, with the village’s main street and award-winning beach in easy reach.

“Meanwhile, Glenacre, nestled in the historical Midlothian village of Roslin, offers a friendly community. Homebuyers with a sense of adventure can also take a short drive to Roslin Glen Country Park to explore the stunning Esk Valley.”

To arrange a showhome viewing at any of the sites, visit Cala’s website at www.cala.co.uk

The Gordon - Saltcoats Grange - Gullane - CALA Homes (East). Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd