New builds: Opening weekend for Hollywood superstar in Clydebank

The Urquhart showhome at Millerbank, Clydebank

The new neighbourhood, comprising 62 three-bedroom properties, has been designed to be in keeping with the industrial heritage of Clydebank – once one of the world’s major ship building centres – and features contemporary, dark brick work to create a unique, modern aesthetic.

The developer says the Urquhart showhome, is the “jewel in the crown” at Millerbank and that the mews terrace house type will soon to be released at various plots in the development.

Its ground-floor hallway has ample storage and leads to a kitchen to the front, with a WC and open-plan dining-living area, covering 143sq ft of floor space, to the rear.

The Urquhart comes with a choice of colours for its fitted kitchen, complete with four-burner hob and fan oven, while the bathrooms feature Ideal Standard’s sleek white sanitaryware.

In the rear living space, French doors open directly to a garden, filling the room with light and fresh air, making it ideal for al fresco dining in the warmer months.

Upstairs, the 98sq-ft principal bedroom boasts integrated wardrobes and the other two offer flexibility and could be turned into an office, study or home gym.

The showhome has been designed by Eileen Kesson, who has transformed the dwelling to demonstrate the possibilities that await prospective buyers.

Statement mirrors, bold light fixtures and contemporary accessories are all brought together by striking wallpaper and abstract pieces of art, while the textures and tones set the mood.

Kesson says: “Miller Homes’ showhomes are designed to inspire and delight buyers so they can see all the creative options when buying a new-build home.

“This Urquhart showhome embodies the lavish Hollywood glamour trend. We’ve used a great mixture of neutral tones and glittery textures to create a delicate flow through the home from the moment you set foot through the door.”

The model is now available for viewing and is due to be released for sale in the coming weeks.

The Haldane house type, a townhouse set over three floors, is also coming soon. It benefits from two bathrooms, an open-plan family dining-kitchen space with French doors to a garden, a separate formal lounge, master bedroom with wardrobes and ensuite, and two further double bedrooms.

Clydebank High School is within walking distance of Millerbank, and there are a range of primary schools to select from.

Glasgow city centre is a 20-minute drive east, while the countryside location of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park is 35 minutes north. The development is also close to two train stations.

An independent financial adviser from New Homes Mortgage Scotland will also be available at the showhome launch on Saturday, from 11am to 4pm.

