New builds: Measure up Langwood in the Lang Toun

Housebuilder Miller Homes has tapped into the coastal interiors trend with its latest showhome in Fife.

Victoria Wynd, situated just minutes north of Kirkcaldy town centre and within easy access of the picturesque East Neuk fishing villages, offers three and four-bedroom homes, and its detached Langwood showhome is now open for viewings.

The four-bedroomed house type has had its interiors expertly designed by Eileen Kesson of Envision, with inspiration taken from its stunning East Coast setting.

The home has been configured with family living in mind and is generous in size, covering more than 1,300sq ft.

A CGI of a typical street scene at Victoria Wynd

Home workers can benefit from a dedicated office on the ground floor of the Langwood and its formal lounge includes a feature bay window and elegant French doors which lead to a open-plan kitchen, dining and family area to the rear.

The showhome’s kitchen showcases Kesson’s choice of cool shades of blue, however, each Langwood fitted kitchen will come with a choice of colours.

Upstairs, a pirate-themed bedroom and another decorated with mermaids will appeal to young children, while its L-shaped principal bedroom is large in size and benefits from an ensuite as well as integrated wardrobes.

The style will soon be available at plots 63, 70 and 71 at Victoria Wynd, all of which have south-east facing rear gardens.

A light and airy dining space

Meanwhile, Miller’s Riverwood design, a four-bedroom detached villa with separate garage, is available to pre-reserve online.

Homebuyers looking for flexibility will enjoy its open-plan layout for kitchen and dining room, and its fourth bedroom could easily be used as a study or office.

It is priced at £289,995 at Victoria Wynd’s Plot 46, which features a south-west facing rear garden, meaning it is filled with sunlight for most of the day.

Other four-bedroom options are the Hazelwood, priced from £269,995, and the Leawood from £257,995.

The formal lounge

Three-bedroom homes include the Halston terraced example, which starts at £184,995, and the Fulton, priced from £214,995.

All homes feature Ideal Standard’s white sanitaryware and Porcelanosa ceramic tiles in the bathrooms, and are covered by a two-year Miller Homes warranty as well as the ten-year NHBC surety.

Eileen Kesson says: “The inspiration for the Victoria Wynd showhome comes from its close proximity to the sea and the coastal trend. This design creates a relaxing place for visitors to explore, an inspiring space for those in need of a muse, and a great way for Miller Homes to showcase the different personalisation options and upgrades available.”

She adds: “Imagine the serenity and tranquillity you feel when you are at the beach but in your home, it’s the perfect décor for a chilled, relaxing atmosphere.”

A child's pirate-themed bedroom

The development is a 45-minute drive to both St Andrews and the Capital, and nearby Kirkcaldy rail station runs main line services. Fife Central Retail Park is just over a mile away, and it is also close to many outdoor spaces, including Ravenscraig Park.

For more information aboutVictoria Wynd, telephone Miller Homes on 0330 173 5885.