New builds: Look to West Craigs for Capital lifestyle

House hunters are invited to view two detached showhomes at a popular development by Taylor Wimpey in the Capital.

West Craigs, situated off Maybury Road to the west of Edinburgh, forms part of a growing community between Barnton and The Gyle, which consists of 250 high-quality two to five-bedroom homes from the home builder, all on the edge of rolling countryside and within easy access of the city centre.

Two four-bedroom showhomes are now open to view – the Geddes and the Maxwell.

The former design style is currently available at the site’s south-facing Plot 27, from £562,000.

The Geddes' formal lounge

Covering more than 1,340sq ft of floor space, the Geddes design is generously sized and benefits from an integrated garage.

A light-filled lounge sits to the rear, but at the heart of the family home is its open-plan kitchen and dining area, with elegant French doors opening directly to a landscaped rear garden.

Upstairs, all bedrooms are double in size. The principal includes an ensuite shower room, while bedrooms two and three share a Jack and Jill ensuite.

The Maxwell is slightly larger, with more than 1,470sq ft, but also features a flexible open-plan layout.

A stylish bedroom in the Geddes

The showhomes are available to view at plots 16 and 17 at West Craigs, and enjoy the solar benefits of south-west facing rear gardens.

For those seeking even more space, the five-bedroom detached Wallace house type at the development’s Plot 169 is available from £707,000.

It features a built-in garage, sociable open-plan kitchen and dining space, separate dining room, lounge and a rear garden.

All homes at West Craigs come with a choice of contemporary kitchen units and worktops, Zanussi ovens and a range of accessories, including stylish splashbacks, Zeno Taps, and localised lighting to give the kitchen a clean, contemporary look.

The Maxwell's contemporary kitchen

The bathrooms feature modern white sanitaryware with chrome Ideal Standard fittings and a variety of Porcelanosa tiles.

With a choice of local schools, as well as the Gyle Shopping Centre on its doorstep, West Craigs is well placed for transport links to Edinburgh Airport, the local motorway network, and several train and tram stops, making the development an excellent choice for commuters.

Corstorphine Primary School is just over a mile away, while secondary schooling at Craigmount High School is less than half a mile away, and there is a wide range of independent schools spread across the city.

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, says: “West Craigs is already proving to be a popular location with a wide variety of buyers, including professional couples and families.

A colourful lounge in the Maxwell house type

“[They can] benefit from an impressive choice of two, three,four and five bedroom homes, as well as this development’s superb location, which has an excellent choice of schools, transport links and local amenities.”

To find out more about West Craigs, telephone Taylor Wimpey’s sales team on 0131-516 9215.