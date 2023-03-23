New builds: Loch lovers sure to be seduced by Shoreside

Four energy-efficient homes have been planned for an exclusive site on the banks of Loch Tay, near Kenmore in Perthshire.

They follow the success of a development of eight idyllic homes at Shoreside, which forms the second phase of 36 terraced houses at Tigh Na Loan on the north shore of the loch.

The properties, due for completion this summer, have been designed by The Denholm Partnership to make the best of their stunning location.

Now available to buy is a three-bedroom end-terrace, priced at £375,000, which covers more than 1,400 sq ft of floorplan.

Image: Contributed

Its ground floor contains two ensuite bedrooms and a third room with integrated wardrobes, and the bathroom comes with VitrA sanitaryware and a Burgos bath.

Upstairs features a large open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting area with a floor-to-ceiling window leading to a balcony with unparalleled views over Loch Tay.

The kitchen comes with a choice of colours, a Bosch four zone induction hob and built-in dishwasher.

On less warm days, owners will benefit from the cosy Henley Burnbright wood-burning stove in the sitting area.

An artist's impression of the exterior

Also available at Shoreside is a mid-terrace, priced at £295,000, which benefits from 1,012sq ft of floor space.

Its downstairs has two bedrooms, one of which is ensuite. Meanwhile, its first-floor open-plan living space shares the same high spec as the three-bedroom model, and it also has a balcony overlooking the loch.

Both properties are south-facing, meaning the living spaces are filled with sunlight for most of the day.

In addition, all properties have access to Shoreside’s private waterfront and jetty, as well as private parking.

The first-floor living space has floor-to-ceiling windows

Stephanie Clarke, director at selling agent Savills, says: “The houses have been designed by one of Perthshire’s favourite architects, The Denholm Partnership. They are designed to be energy efficient and have air-source heat pumps.

“They also have a private piece of loch frontage and a jetty that is shared by all owners of houses at Shoreside, which is fabulous for paddle boarding and wild swimming, etc.

“While they do attract some permanent residents, they are the perfect lock up-and-leave holiday bolthole for people who like being by water.

“Kenmore and Aberfeldy are also close by.”

An illustration of an alternative living room at Shoreside

Aberfeldy is, in fact, the nearest town to Tigh Na Loan and is just 25 minutes away by car. It has many amenities, including a supermarket, and is well known for the quality of its independent shops, cafés, galleries and restaurants.

The nearby Community Campus at Breadalbane Academy offers a swimming pool, squash courts, gym and climbing wall, among many other handy facilities, which are available to visitors and residents in the area.

Kenmore lies at the northern tip of Loch Tay, a 15-minute drive away from Shoreside, and is a small village best known as a centre for fantastic water-based activities.