New builds: House hunters pick up the scent at Foxhall Gait

Homebuyers can choose from properties from the developer’s Island range at the site, which is a half-hour drive to the centre of the Capital.

Among the house types ready to move into by Autumn will be the five-bedroom detached Canna model, priced from £479,995.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This unit has been designed with flexible modern family living in mind, and benefits from a formal lounge to the front of the ground floor, opposite a fifth bedroom which can easily be repurposed as a study, office or playroom.

The Canna

As well as storage and a WC, to the rear of this level is a generously proportioned open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, covering 304 square feet of space.

This affords access to a utility area, and its rear garden via elegant French doors toopen the room up to the outside on warmer days.

Upstairs features a main bedroom with a large walk-in wardrobe and ensuite shower room, while bedrooms two and three share a Jack and Jill-style ensuite and the fourth is also double.

Meanwhile, the four-bedroom Islay is an equally impressive semi-detached townhouse, set over three floors and priced from £344,995.

The Islay

Its first-floor boasts a dedicated work area for those studying or working from home.

There are three bedrooms on the second floor, along with a study area on the spacious landing, and a contemporary family bathroom.

The top floor is dedicated to a striking main bedroom and has a coomb ceiling and ensuite.

Also available is the three-bedroom terraced Mull, which features an open-plan living kitchen and dining space with French doors to a landscaped garden.

Exterior of the Islay model

This option is priced from £294,995.

The Island collection’s release comes after the developer being inundated with enquiries from house hunters.

Lisa Archibald, head of sales at Dandara East Scotland, says: “Although we knew that Foxhall Gait would be very sought after, we have been amazed at just how much interest there is in the development.

“We have seen everyone from first-time buyers to downsizers and commuters who feel they are being priced out of the Edinburgh market and don’t want to have to compromise on space just to be in the Capital.

The Canna

“I am sure some of the homes will appeal to families who want to be settled in a new home before Christmas.”

Each home comes with a secured parking space or garage, a private garden, and photovoltaic panels offering renewable energy.

There are a host of local amenities in Kirkliston, including a newsagent, post office and leisure centre. An appealing option for families, the area is also in the catchment for Kirkliston Nursery, Kirkliston Primary School and Queensferry High School.

A new four-bed Arran showhome is scheduled to open at the development in July.

To find out more about Foxhall Gait, call Dandara on 01313-415 665.

The Canna

The Islay