New builds: High time to check out Clocktower apartments

Newington Residences in Edinburgh by CALA Homes (East).

The Craigmillar Park-based properties are situated in a modern redevelopment of the former Royal Blind School and its 3.5 acres of attractive grounds, all of which date back to 1835.

There are 21 apartments located in the historic building, as well as three, four and five-bedroom townhouses, a mews home and fully refurbished gatehouse.

This first release of contemporary apartments include one, two and three-bedroom styles, boasting ceiling heights in excess of three metres and generously-sized windows, with some apartments enjoying enviable views towards Edinburgh Castle.

Surrounded by mature trees, Newington Residences offers tranquil living on the edge of the bustling city centre.

The three-bedroom Clocktower show apartment at Plot 4 is priced at £815,000 and includes 1,599sq ft of floor space.

Tall ceilings of 3.4 metres ensure the apartment is airy and spacious and there is plenty of storage throughout.

There is an open-plan kitchen and living area with a Kitchens International island plus USB port and Siemens appliances.

The main bedroom has a dedicated dressing area and ensuite, while the second has a built-in wardrobe and ensuite.Bedroom three is slightly smaller and would make an ideal office.

Although there has been sell-out success for the development’s initial release of townhouses, the four-bedroom Anderson townhouse showhome has also been unveiled.

With an open-plan kitchen and dining area designed for everyday living, Cala Homes says the ground floor space offers a hub in which families can relax and catch-up.

Building on their success, further releases of the townhouses are expected next year.

Phillip Hogg, Cala Homes’ sales and marketing director, says: “Newington Residences is a truly beautiful and unique development, and one we are immensely proudof – our townhouses and apartments have been carefully designed to complement and enhance the historic setting and offer our customers the perfect example of contemporary living.

“The popularity of the initial release of townhouses has demonstrated the demand for this house type in Edinburgh – it and we expect the interest in our apartments to be equally high.

“The range and quality of product available, as well as the outstanding location, make Newington Residences a popular choice and we are delighted to now be able to welcome people to experience these homes for themselves with the opening of our show homes.”

The development is a ten-minute drive to Edinburgh city centre and there are frequent bus services available.

There are plenty of amenities nearby and the development is within walking distance of Cameron Toll Shopping Centre, Prestonfield Golf Club, Inch Park and the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

For more information go online and visit www.cala.co.uk/edinburgh or call Cala Homes on 0131-516 7109.

