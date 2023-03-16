New builds: Get set for summer a very select sites

House builder Dandara has unveiled a number of homes across its East Coast developments that will be available to move into this summer.

They include a range of properties, from two-bedroom homes suited to first-time buyers to four and five-bedroom homes for growing families.

The five-bedroom Yew with sun room is now available to reserve at Dandara’s Hazelwood site in Aberdeen’s sought-after West End. Priced from £569,950 for plots 99 and 100 both with south-east facing rear gardens, the Yew comes with a 5 per cent deposit contribution.

The house type’s ground floor features an integrated single garage and a formal lounge accessed via elegant French doors.

Exterior of the Yew

At the heart of the home is an open-plan family, dining and kitchen area with a light and airy sunroom, which provides the ideal space in which to relax or entertain in the summer months.

Bi-folding doors in the sun room open directly to the landscaped garden.

Upstairs, all five bedrooms are doubles and the first and second benefit from built-in wardrobes and ensuite shower rooms.

Also available at Hazelwood for summer entry is the four-bedroom Beech, priced at £529,950, which is ready to move into and comes with flooring included. This style is located at plots 83 and 84, both of which have rear gardens that attract sunlight most of the day.

An exterior illustration of the Ash house type without garage

The Ash is a two-bedroomed terrace that is ideal for first-time buyers and downsizers. It is priced at £249,950 at Hazelwood’s Plot 40.

In Midlothian, Dandara’s Eskbank Gardens development is just a short distance from the Capital.

A popular style there is the five-bedroom Canna, which features the same high specification as the Yew, including an open-plan family hub to the rear of its ground floor.

The Canna is priced at £449,995 with a free flooring package and £5,000 towards LBTT costs.

The dining space in the Canna at Eskbank

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen, says: “Spring is definitely in the air, with the longer days ahead and the clocks going forward soon, so now is a great time to think about securing your dream home.

“Moving in summer is fantastic if you have children, as you can get them settled in before the new term starts, and you don’t have to contend with the school run and homework as well.

“It's ideal for meeting your new neighbours as well, as most people spend more time outdoors in the garden and it’s easier to stop and say hello.”

Hazelwood is a 15-minute drive from Aberdeen city centre and Eskbank Gardens lies half a mile from the the Edinburgh City Bypass, meaning both sites are ideal for commuters working in the respective cities.

A spacious bedroom in the Beech

Dandara also has one, two and three-bedroom apartments available from £243,995 at Pinkhill Gate, in Edinburgh’s Corstorphine area. One-bedroom apartments ready to reserve at the site include the Rothesay design style, from £243,995, and the Portree, from £245,995.

To find out more about the range of Dandara homes ready for a summer move-in date, visit dandara.com