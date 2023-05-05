Miller Homes is all set to release its four-bedroom Nairn showhome for sale at its Newton Fields development in Cambuslang, on the outskirts of Glasgow, thisweekend.

The family home has been interior designed by Eileen Kesson and comes with a range of luxury upgrades,

including an Urban Concrete Symphony kitchen, Chester Acero Porcelanosa floor tiling, carpets, blinds, integrated appliances,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

lighting improvements, and an additional wardrobe to bedroom two.

Miller Homes' Nairn showhome

The property is ready to move into and is priced £375,000. Miller Homes has a range of offers on selected homes, including 5 per cent deposit paid, and part exchange options.

Louise Caldwell, Sales Director for Miller Homes Scotland West, said: "We look forward to bringing this property to the market. We have been building in Cambuslang for a number of years, and as we complete our Newton Fields development, it is wonderful to see the new communities we have created.

“Newton Fields has long been a sought-after development, and with a strong interest in the Nairn show home, we anticipate it won't be on the market for long.”