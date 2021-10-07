New builds: Former teacher training college in Glasgow transformed

©ZAC and ZAC

From today, homebuyers can learn about its new incarnation as a residential option by stepping inside the iconic building after developer Cala Homes (West) transformed it into a collection of 64 one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartments.

Original features have been restored and the first properties are available to reserve.

The two-bedroom show apartment at Plot 320 provides a flavour of the luxury lifestyle on offer within the historic building, nestled among acres of parkland.

Situated on the ground floor and next to the main entrance, it boasts 1,046sq ft of space with high ceilings and tall windows, ensuring the open-plan living-kitchen area is well lit. Styled by Nolte, it has Siemens appliances and silestone worktops, and a separate utility room.

The master bedroom includes an ensuite shower room, while the main bathroom has a bath and separate shower enclosure with Porcelanosa tiling.

Benefitting from underfloor heating, the property will be cosy during the colder months.

One standout home is the three-bedroom top-floor corner apartment at Plot 356, which is priced at £699,995 and offers 1,756sq ft of space.

The south-east facing open-plan living-kitchen-dining area boasts five-metre high ceilings and tall windows, ensuring it is light and airy throughout the day.

It is available to move in next spring, the ideal time to enjoy its views across Glasgow’s West End.

Also currently available is a three-bedroom apartment at Plot 339, with 1,394sq ft of space and priced at £520,000, and a one-bedroom home at Plot 323 for £315,000.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (West), says: “To say we’re delighted to finally launch the first phase of the David Stow Collection to the public is an understatement. We’ve been building up to this for a number of years, with the teams working hard on a sympathetic restoration of one of Glasgow’s most stunning buildings – giving it a brand-new lease of life.

“It brings together the best in stunning period features and contemporary, high-specification finishes, all set within one of the most spectacular outdoor settings Glasgow has to offer. And, with the West End just a stone’s throw away, the collection really has it all when it comes to location.

“With the second-hand home market still very much home to aggressive bidding wars, we feel like this launch is perfectly timed for those looking to reserve an outstanding property in a fantastic location without the stress.

“We’ve been inundated with requests for appointments, so I would encourage anyone interested who hasn’t already been in touch to speak to the team as soon as possible.”

To arrange a viewing visit www.cala.co.uk

