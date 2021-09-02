New builds: Find a home far from the madding crowd

An artist’s impression of a timber-clad house at Athron Hill

A development of 35 luxury homes has now been launched at the location, with four impressive properties available to buy.

The site was previously home to the Ochil Hills Hospital, built in 1902, which became a haven for those seeking fresh air and a place to unwind for the majority of the 20th Century. The main building was demolished in 2003, having laid empty since the 1980s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each property on the new development has been carefully designed by Fraser/Livingstone Architects of Edinburgh, using high-quality natural materials, including timber cladding, which blends into the landscape.

An artist’s impression of a timber-clad house at Athron Hill

The available properties are located in a prestigious area of the development, beside a tranquil pond. Plot 3, priced at £715,000, and Plot 5, priced at £710,000, are exceptional five-bedroomed homes, each with 3,229sq ft of space.

The entrance of the homes opens up into a spacious hallway leading to an airy kitchen-dining room, complete with island and integrated Bosch appliances. There is also a separate utility room, WC and study. The formal living room has west-facing windows, meaning it benefits from natural light through most of the day.

Also on the ground floor is a family room, a multi-purpose room, which would be well-suited to those with children or seeking space for working from home, and a guest bedroom with ensuite shower.

Upstairs, a well as a family bathroom, there are three double bedrooms plus a principal bedroom with ensuite.

An artist’s impression of a timber-clad house at Athron Hill

Also available is the secludedPlot 1, on the southernmost tip of the development, and surrounded by woodland. This four-bedroomed 2,486-sqft home has two bathrooms and is priced at £565,000.

Plot 18, in the north east of the site, has a fixed price of £620,000 and covers 2,680sq ft.

Each of these properties have a generous landscaped garden and double garage.

Robin Livingstone, of Fraser/Livingstone Architects says: “The new homes are linear in form, clad in timber with pitched roofs finished in metal, with materials detailed in a contemporary way. Open-plan living spaces connect directly to external entry courts and south-facing gardens.

An artist’s impression of a timber-clad house at Athron Hill

“Gables open up to the long views and large glazed openings invite the sun into the primary living spaces, connecting to south-facing gardens. Modernism and the vernacular are entwined.”

Holly Malek, sales associate for selling agents Savills, adds: “The location is set within beautiful landscaping, it feels remote but also with good proximity to the town of Milnathort, so people can easily access the main amenities. The views are stunning and the setting is extremely peaceful.”

Edinburgh, Dundee and St Andrews are all within an hour’s drive for commuters, with Perth and Dunfermline situated half an hour away by car.