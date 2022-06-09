New builds: Final homes at Hamilton released

It includes the four-bedroom Tait, at plots 174 and 175 for £350,000 and £355,000, respectively, and the four-bedroom Fletcher at
various plots from £347,000.
The Fletcher combines comfort with convenience, from the separate lounge to the open plan kitchen and dining space and handy laundry, ideal for keeping on top of household management.
Upstairs there are the four bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The principal bedroom and bedroom two are both ensuite, perfect for older children or when friends and family come to stay.
For first-time buyers or those looking to downsize, the three-bedroom semi-detached Meldrum is priced at £240,000.
Interested buyers can arrange a viewing by calling Miller’s sales team on 03301 622 571.