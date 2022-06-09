New builds: Final homes at Hamilton released

It includes the four-bedroom Tait, at plots 174 and 175 for £350,000 and £355,000, respectively, and the four-bedroom Fletcher at

various plots from £347,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fletcher combines comfort with convenience, from the separate lounge to the open plan kitchen and dining space and handy laundry, ideal for keeping on top of household management.

Highstonehall by Miller Homes

Upstairs there are the four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The principal bedroom and bedroom two are both ensuite, perfect for older children or when friends and family come to stay.

For first-time buyers or those looking to downsize, the three-bedroom semi-detached Meldrum is priced at £240,000.