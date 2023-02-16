AMA Homes has released an exclusive range of two and three-bedroom homes at its Torwood development in the highly sought-after residential area of Corstorphine, in the west of Edinburgh, coinciding with the launch of a show apartment.

At the heart of the development is Torwood House, believed to date back to the 1850s when it was built for James Craig, one of the entrepreneurs behind the Craig & Rose Paint Company, which famously developed the red paint for the Forth Bridge.

The house has been remodelled into two properties, including a five-bedroom family home which is currently available for offers over £2.5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two contemporary pavilion buildings have been built in the extensive grounds and feature 23 luxury apartments, including two penthouses.

Torwood by AMA Homes

Prices start at £823,000 for the two-bedroom ground floor apartment at Plot 8 in the South Block.

The ground-floor show apartment at Plot 20 in the development’s North Block showcases the lifestyle on offer at Torwood, with under-floor heating, a bespoke kitchen featuring Corian worktops and wine fridge, plus Zip taps.

The home, with more than 1,280sq ft of floor space, benefits from a large open-plan living, kitchen and dining area, with a private south-facing terrace leading to a deck outside.

There is a breakfasting island with hob in the apartment’s designer kitchen, as well as Siemens and Liebherr appliances. The principal bedroom has an ensuite shower room, and both bedrooms feature integrated wardrobes.

Torwood by AMA Homes

Also in the South Block is Plot 7, a ground-floor three-bedroom apartment which is similar in layout, and features all of the same high-quality fittings. Offering 1,690sq ft, it is available from £1.082m.

Behnam Ashfar, group marketing and sales director for AMA Homes, reports that most interest has so far has come from people in Edinburgh as well as former citizens looking to move back to the Capital.

He says: “When we designed this development, we very much had the downsizer market in mind – not necessarily just people who are looking to release equity by selling their home, but also side-steppers who feel they have too much room after their children have grown up and left home, and don’t want all the hard work of running a large traditional Georgian or Victorian home.

“Perhaps they want to be nearer to the city centre, so they can walk home after a night at the theatre or take a quick cab ride, or want to be able to travel more and be able to lock up and go, knowing they have the peace of mind of being in a secure, gated community.

Torwood by AMA Homes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Torwood is also within easy reach of Edinburgh Airport by public transport, so they don’t even have to worry about parking their car when going on a trip.”

All apartments built within the two new blocks at the development come with an EPC rating of A and feature low environmental impact, and high energy performance and efficiency.

Frequent bus services run along Corstorphine Road to Princes Street in less than 20 minutes.

To find out more, visit www.amahomes.co.uk

Torwood by AMA Homes

Torwood by AMA Homes