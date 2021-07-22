New builds: Exclusive family enclave promises a life in Cults

Plot 58 The Cleland, Cults Park, Cults, Calahomes North

The affluent, leafy Granite City suburb of Cults is just three miles from its centre, and is home to the spacious Allan Park, which runs alongside the River Dee, as well as a number of independent shops, restaurants and cafés.

Cults Park, which comprises three, four and five-bedroom homes, is now in its second phase and a pair of showhomes now display the two house types – the five-bedroomed Lowther and the four-bedroomed Cleland – to fine effect.

With 2,289sq ft of space over two storeys, the Lowther has been designed with luxury in mind, with its showhome boasting a colour palette of champagne and oyster.

The ground floor of the £749,000 property includes an impressive open-plan family living-dining-kitchen area with French doors which open directly onto a north-east-facing landscaped garden.

The stylish Alno-equipped kitchen features Dekton worktops and fully-integrated appliances, as well as plenty of space in which to entertain.

An integrated garage is accessible via a separate utility room, where noise from appliances is kept to a minimum.

A bespoke fireplace from Athena, using award-winning Dru designs, takes pride of place in the separate formal lounge.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, two of which are ensuite, and a bathroom fitted with Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware and a choice of wall tiling from Porcelanosa.

The expansive master bedroom includes spacious walk-in wardrobes and has Deeside views.

Meanwhile, the four-bedroomed Cleland, priced at £555,000, incorporates 1,680sq ft of living space, and also boasts anopen-plan kitchen-dining area, again with French doors opening on to a rear garden.

Two of the four bedrooms are ensuite, and all have ample integrated storage.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (North), said: “Cults is one of the most highly-sought-after suburbs in Aberdeen.

“It is in the catchment area for some fantastic schools and has an abundance of great amenities on its doorstep. While it has a charming village feel, it is only three miles away from the centre of the city which means it is perfectly placed to offer the best of both worlds.

“Our Cults Park development comprises a collection of family homes boasting 6.6 acres of green open space with mature trees, beautiful landscaping and a private play area for families to enjoy.”

Indeed, it would seem that the Cults Park development offers the perfect place for families seeking more space to grow.

Fraser adds: “We have some very attractive incentives available on selected plots at the development including Cala’s part-exchange service which can help to make moving home as straightforward as possible.

“We market and sell your existing property for you, so you can concentrate on moving into your new home.”