New builds: Dykes of Gray is the toast of the Tay

The Dunrobin

To accommodate this appetite, its Dykes of Gray development in Dundee has a number of larger homes now available to buy.

Located to the west of the city, the growing community has a charming countryside feel to it, with pockets of green space and parkland throughout the development, while remaining close to the bustle of Dundee.

The spacious five-bedroomed Kincraig is priced at £408,000 and includes 1,921sq ft of space.

A detached villa with an integrated garage, the house type features an impressive entrance hall leading to an open-plan dining and kitchen area, which has been designed for entertaining friends and family.

The kitchen comes with a choice of worktops, cabinets, doors and handles, as well as a variety of integrated appliances.

From the open-plan living space is a separate utility room and sunroom. There is also direct access to a landscaped garden.

To the front of the ground floor is a generously sized formal lounge, a fifth bedroom – which could be used as a study – and a WC.

Upstairs is a light and airy gallery landing, leading to four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The master and second bedrooms benefit from ensuites and the latter has a generous walk-in wardrobe.

There is ample storage throughout the house, with each of the other bedrooms boasting integrated wardrobes.

The Dunrobin is another five-bedroomed home available at Dykes of Gray. It has 2,143sq ft of space and is priced at £435,000.

It has a similar layout to the Kincraig, but it has an integrated double garage and therefore a larger bedroom situated above.

Lynn Houston, head of central sales at Springfield Properties, says: “It’s no surprise that as restrictions ease, more and more families are looking for extra space and leaning towards new-builds to benefit from the fixed price.

“From makeshift offices to an at-home gym and classroom, people’s homes have become much more than just their sanctuary, and modern properties need to be flexible enough to meet all sorts of needs.

“Our five-bedroomed properties at Dykes of Gray are complete with an exceptionally high level of specification included as standard, offer beautiful open-plan design, flourishing gardens and plenty of storage space.”

The development is just a 15-minute drive from the city centre, and a half-hour walk to the nearest train station at Invergowrie.

Dykes of Gray is also close to many nurseries and primary schools, including Tayview, Invergowrie and Liff. Secondary schools in Dundee include Harris Academy, Morgan Academy, St John’s RC High School as well as independent provision at the High School of Dundee.