Dargavel Village, built by Bellway Homes (Scotland West), would be an ideal address for lovers of the great outdoors, with acres of countryside and coastline all around, along with handy cycle trails and Loch Lomond situated just a short drive away.

This third phase of the development will feature 172 homes, including two-bedroom apartments, and three, four and five-bedroom semi and detached homes, close to the recently opened primary school on Arrochar Drive.

The first showhome is a Sunningdale design type, a five-bedroom detached unit with a double garage. Its entrance hall leads to a front-facing formal lounge, which has been decorated with the classic pairing of black and grey, with gold accessories.

The contemporary open-plan kitchen and dining area in the Avondale

To the rear is a light and airy open-plan contemporary kitchen, dining and family area. With French doors opening to the landscaped garden, this is the perfect space for entertaining or relaxing.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom is ensuite and features a Juliette balcony and integrated wardrobe.

The second bedroom also comes with an ensuite while the fifth, smaller, bedroom could be easily adapted into an office for those who wish to work from home.

Adults and children will be captivated by the showhome’s fourth bedroom, styled after Gotham City’s most popular and iconic superhero, Batman.

The Avondale house type's formal lounge

The Sunningdale is available at Dargavel Village’s Plot 319, which has a south-east facing garden, for £489,995, and at the south-facing Plot 315 for £494,995.

The second showhome to be unveiled is the four-bedroom Avondale, which is an impressive detached unit with a single garage.

On the ground floor, its lounge features lighter tones and a striking wall paneled in gun-metal grey, while its striking open-plan kitchen and dining area to the rear has French doors out to the garden. A separate utility room ensures that noise from appliances is kept to a minimum.

Kitchens in Dargavel Village homes come with a choice of units, silestone or granite worktops, and other additions, including under-unit lighting and a wine cooler in selected properties. The bathrooms all feature Roca sanitaryware and there are tiling upgrade options.

Bellway’s sales centre at Dargavel Village near Bishopton in Renfrewshire

Pauline Coates, sales director at Bellway Homes, says: “Our Dargavel Village development has been particularly popular amongst growing families, and our two new showhomes are designed to inspire and reflect the design styles people are seeking in a new home.

“Its proximity to the new primary school, as well as the train station, has made the development attractive to people looking to relocate from a wide range of areas and is a model example of new-build living.”

The M8 is just a little more than two miles from Dargavel Village, with Glasgow about 18 miles away. Bishopton railway station, only a mile distant from the development, includes a newly refurbished park-and-ride and provides frequent services to Glasgow.

Both showhomes are open daily, and more information can be found online at www.bellway.co.uk

The light and airy lounge in the Sunningdale showhome

French doors in the Sunningdale's dining space open directly to the garden

