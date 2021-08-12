New builds: Discover The Lyon’s pride of place at Stonehaven

The Lyon at Ury Estate

The town is famed for its sheltered working harbour and sandy bay, with the 15th-century Dunnottar Castle perched high upon the cliff tops two miles south along a scenic coastal pathway.

Its beach front, packed with popular eateries and pubs, is the ideal base for relaxed days out with the family or friends, and Ury Estate is just minutes away.

The showhome entitled The Lyon is a 170 sqm four-bedroom detached house featuring a contemporary layout that has been designed with modern family life in mind, and priced from £497,995.

On the ground floor, an entrance vestibule opens to a spacious hallway, leading to an open-plan kitchen, dining and family room, a bright lounge, and an integrated garage.

French doors in the dining/family room open directly on to a patio and large landscaped rear garden.

There is a separate utility room off the kitchen and a WC also in the hallway.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms, two of which are ensuite. The master bedroom benefits from generously proportioned built-in wardrobes and the landing has been designed to suit home workers, with a dedicated study area.

The Lyon is available at the north-facing plot 89, which gains from having the sun in its rear garden from most of the day, and is priced at £499,995.

The home is also available at plots 129 and 131.

The development also has a range of five-bedroom homes, including The Drumallan costing £554,995 and The Marr, for £529,995.

The semi-rural location offers all the tranquility you could need while remaining close to the city; Aberdeen is just a 20-minute drive away and the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route and A90 nearby, Ury Estate is the perfect setting for commuters or those who want to stay well connected to Aberdeen, Dundee and Inverness.

Michelle Kidd, senior sales advisor at Ury Estate, says: “It's an absolutely beautiful development here at Ury Estate.

“You've got incredible views of the surrounding countryside and coastal views, yet you're just a short drive from Stonehaven and right on the edge of the AWPR, so you have easy access to Aberdeen and beyond.

“It's a fantastic location for couples and families looking for a luxury home to settle down in."

Stonehaven itself is brimming with character, with a variety of sports facilities, shops and restaurants to choose from.

Stonehaven’s popular beachfront is home to some old favourites such as The Bay Fish and Chips and Aunt Betty’s ice cream parlour, while the picturesque harbour hosts the renowned Ship Inn and Marine Hotel.

There is also a variety of sport and leisure facilities, including a golf course, yacht club, paddleboarding, cricket club, and the town’s well-known open air swimming pool.

Kirkwood Homes offers a wide range of incentives including part exchange and assured sale.