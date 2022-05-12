New builds: Discover Livingston life for yourself

The Burgess

Designed for commuters and growing families, the interiors of the four-bedroom Burgess showhome features a nursery that has been inspired by JM Barrie’s Peter Pan and is sure to impress those with young children.

The style, showcased at Plot 179 to the north of the development, has a light and airy entrance hall leading to a formal lounge at the front of the property and an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area to the rear.

There is an integrated double garage, a WC, and separate utility room and storage, while French doors open directly onto a landscaped south-facing garden.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms – two of which are ensuite – with the master also benefiting from built-in wardrobes.

Meanwhile, The Rosedale showcases Bellway’s dwellings designed for modern living and reimagines the classic monochrome decor.

The house style’s showhome can be found at The Almond’s Plot 178 and, with its Pokemon-themed children’s bedroom, it should have a headstart appealling to buyers with young families.

The Rosedale is slightly smaller than the Burgess with a single integrated garage and an open-plan living-dining area. Its kitchen is separate and boasts ample storage.

This option also comes with French doors in the dining space leading to a rear garden.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, one with ensuite, and a single bedroom which could be transformed into a study or office.

All properties at The Almond have contemporary Roca sanitaryware in the bathrooms, and integrated appliances in their fitted kitchens.

Christopher Graham, sales manager at Bellway Homes, says: “Livingston has long been regarded as a commuter location and its appeal has definitely attracted families from beyond West Lothian, with some relocating from Edinburgh. The development is equidistant to both the local train stations, and Edinburgh is just three stops away.

“The town itself remains a thriving retail destination and families are well serviced with a wealth of amenities, schools and sports clubs and facilities. Without doubt, The Almond provides families with more affordable options than Edinburgh, but with an equally appealing lifestyle.”

Livingston town centre is a little over a mile from the development, with Edinburgh and Glasgow city centres both approximately 40 miles drive away, depending on which direction is taken along the nearby M8.

Also appealing to those with children is the fact that there is a good range of nurseries and primary and secondary schools in The Almond area, as well as excellent medical practices –St John’s Hospital is one of the best in Scotland, according to the developer.

The Burgess and Rosedale showhomes are now available to view by appointment only.

For further information, visit www.bellway.co.uk