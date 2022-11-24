One of Scotland’s biggest homebuilders has put two showhomes aimed at househunters looking to buy in the country’s two largest cities onto the market simultaneously.

Miller Homes rarely has two show properties available for sale at the same time, but is now offering one situated eight miles west of Glasgow and another on the southern edge of the Capital – and both come fully-decorated, complete with premium fixtures and fittings.

The four-bedroom Grant is a detached villa available at Miller Homes’ Edgelaw development close to Edinburgh City Bypass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The showhome has been professionally laid out, with inspiration taken from the city, by interior designer Graeme Fuller, and covers an impressive 1,346sq ft of floor space.

The Grant's spacious lounge

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the ground floor is a spacious formal lounge with a south-facing bay window, which ensures the room is filled with daylight.

Across the hallway is a dedicated study or office space, and a WC and storage are also on this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To the rear of the ground floor is the heart of the home, an open-plan kitchen, dining and family space. It could form a great hub for relaxing or entertaining with elegant French doors opening to a landscaped back garden as well as double doors to the house type’s lounge.

A separate laundry room also provides access to the driveway where there is a separate garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grant's kitchen

Upstairs, the Grant’s principal bedroom is generously sized and boasts a large integrated wardrobe and ensuite. With the three other bedrooms also doubles, this property, priced at £444,995, would make an ideal home for growing families and those seeking to upsize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Clydebank, west of Glasgow, Miller’s three-bedroom Urquhart Mid design showhome has been decorated by Eileen Kesson of Envision and pays homage to the industrial heritage of the town, using the rich history of the shipyards with the contemporary dark-brick work giving the homes a unique look and feel.

Inside the home, Kesson has encapsulated Hollywood glamour with statement mirrors, bold light fixtures, oversized vases and contemporary accessories to give this home the wow factor, all brought together by striking wallpaper and abstract pieces of art, building a unique identity throughout the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a feature canopy above the entrance and a separate kitchen to the front of the ground floor. This level’s open-plan dining and living space features double doors to the garden and, upstairs, the principal bedroom features built-in wardrobes.

A double bedroom in the Urquhart Mid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedroom three would be suitable as sleeping quarters for children or for use as a home office.

The family bathroom features Ideal Standard’s white sanitaryware and Porcelanosa tiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director of Miller Homes Scotland, Peter Thomson, is excited to share these showhomes with buyers: “These showhomes are situated in two of the most popular areas in Scotland, offering buyers the rare chance to move into professionally decorated homes in walk-in condition.”

“Edgelaw and Millerbank are two fantastic communities, popular with buyers, so we expect demand for these showhomes to be very high and would encourage buyers to act fast while the showhomes are available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Urquhart Mid's lounge

On Edinburgh’s Lasswade Road, the Edgelaw development offers a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes, while Millerbank is a new neighbourhood of energy-efficient three-bedroom homes in the heart of Clydebank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both properties will be available to move into next summer.

Find out more about the homes available at Edgelaw and Millerbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of the Urquhart Mid's exterior