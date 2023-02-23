A duo of showhomes have been launched at Robertson Homes' Hamilton Heights development in South Lanarkshire.

The site, situated on the edge of open countryside two miles south of Hamilton town centre will comprise 91 four, five and six-bedroom family homes when complete.

The five-bedroom Mitchell Garden Room and four-bedroom Everett Garden Room showhomes were launched this month by Michelin-starred chef Lorna McNee of Glasgow restaurant Cail Bruich and BBC’s Great British Menu fame.

The 1,671sq-ft Everett, with integrated single garage, has been given a Japandi-style interior, which takes inspiration from both Scandinavia and Japan.

The garden room

The house type’s ground floor features a formal lounge to the front, with elegant double doors opening up to an open-plan family and kitchen area.

This leads to a light and airy garden room, featuring cathedral-style windows, a vaulted ceiling and French doors to a landscaped rear garden – an ideal space in which to entertain or simply relax.

Upstairs, bedrooms two and three share a Jack and Jill ensuite shower room, while the main is ensuite with built-in storage.

The Mitchell, featuring a double garage, is suited to bigger families with more than 2,100sq ft of floor space that ensures plenty of room for flexibility.

The panelled ceiling in the Mitchell's living room

There is a lounge with fireplace and panelled ceiling to the front of the ground floor but, much like the Everett, at the heart of the property is an open-plan kitchen, dining and family space with garden room.

A separate utility makes sure appliance noise is kept to a minimum in the social areas.

Upstairs is a galleried landing and all five double bedrooms.

Both the principal and second bedroom benefit from ensuite shower rooms and the slightly smaller fifth room would make an ideal nursery or office.

The Everett living room

This style is currently available at Plot 60 for £530,000.

Kitchens at Hamilton Heights come with a range of contemporary worktops and upstands, induction hobs by AEG and integrated fridge-freezers and dishwashers from Zanussi.

The bathrooms all include sanitary ware by Laufen, complemented by chrome taps and fittings by Hansgrohe.

Robertson Homes’ sales and marketing director, Sharon Spinelli, says: “Our invitation to the show home opening received more than 50 replies in under an hour, demonstrating the demand for the development location and the Robertson product.

The stylish contemporary kitchen in the Everett

“We continue to see high volumes of visitors and have been helping a number of clients to sell their own property whilst holding their preferred plot off market to give them the chance to buy.

“We have a really wide range of house types, meaning the appeal reaches all buyers, and among the first to reserve were first-time buyers and downsizers.

“The entrance to the development features a huge central grassed square with homes positioned around it and gives a real feeling of space and community, as well as great place making for the future.”

Prices start at £392,000, and viewings can be arranged by calling 0333-321 4889.