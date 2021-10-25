New builds: Dalnair Estate offers buyers a unique penthouse lookout and six other luxury homes

Dalnair Estate offers buyers a unique penthouse lookout and six other luxury homes

Situated in the shadow of the historic Dalnair Castle, which dates from 1884, the Castle View plan comprises six detached homes formed around a small cul-de-sac.

An exquisite penthouse apartment, with its own private roof terrace, atop the castle itself has also come to market, and is the final available home in the ten-apartment building.

Since its purchase by the FM Group in 2016, the castle has been refurbished throughout and the most recent phase follows the successful sale of luxury homes in the Walled Garden of the estate.

The generously proportioned detached homes come in two distinct models – The Oak and The Beech – and are set in extensive private grounds on the edge of the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

Priced from £725,000, each house style offers impressive open-plan living accommodation, five bedrooms, separate home office and several ensuite facilities.

The Oak, covering 3,229sq ft of space, has a spacious hallway with French doors leading to a formal lounge with a wood-burning stove, box bay window, and further French doors opening directly to its garden area.

There is an impressive L-shaped open-plan family, dining and kitchen area, boasting base units by renowned designer Brooklyn Kitchens of Stirling.

Beech style

A set of bi-folding doors from the family area also opens to the garden. There is also an office WC and storage on the ground floor.

The spacious upper landing leads to five bedrooms, all with integrated wardrobes and two with ensuites.

The Beech, with 3,197sq ft, has all the impressive features as the Oak, but its fifth bedroom is on the ground floor, making space for a large ensuite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe for the master.

The three-bed penthouse apartment is set over three levels, with a choice of lift access or the beautifully detailed, formal staircase. At a fixed price of £650,000, it offers a home with outstanding vistas.

Oak style

Its open-plan lounge, dining and kitchen space has dual aspect views through three large windows facing south, benefiting from sunlight for most of the day. A staircase leads to the breathtaking private roof terrace of 900sq ft, offering stunning panoramas.

Robert Croll, sales manager at FM Group, says: “Not only are we releasing a new phase of luxury homes in the estate grounds, but our exquisite penthouse is now on the market.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in luxury in a stunning location with magnificent views at a truly affordable price.

“Despite its rural parkland setting, on the edge of world-renowned Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, Dalnair Estate is highly accessible, and both Glasgow and Stirling can be reached within a mere 25 minutes.”

For more information, contact selling agents Clyde Property Bearsden on 0141-570 0777.