New builds: Country living with contemporary comforts

The Brambles has a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes situated in a rural location that is close to amenities in Westhill, Alford and Inverurie, all of which are a short distance away by car.

The development is ideal for couples, growing families and those seeking a “forever home” situated within the rolling north-east countryside.

The Lomond is a five-bedroom detached home covering more than 1,660sq ft of floor space, priced at £389,995.

The Lomond house type's lounge. Image: Niall Hastie

The entrance hall leads to a formal lounge to the front and an integrated garage. To the rear is an open-plan kitchen, dining and family space, with a separate utility room, WC and storage.

Situated at Plot 46, the home has a south-west facing garden, entered via elegant French doors in the open-plan family hub, which benefits from sunlight for most of the day.

Upstairs, bedrooms one and two are ensuite and all bedrooms come with built-in wardrobes. The fifth single bedroom could easily be adapted into a study or nursery.

The Tummel is a four-bedroom option starting at £334,995 at the site’s Plot 47, which has 1,497sq ft of space and a similar floor plan.

A street scene at The Brambles, Sauchen, Aberdeenshire. Image: Niall Hastie

Meanwhile, the Morven is a well-proportioned four-bedroom home priced at £327,995. It benefits from a versatile ground-floor fourth bedroom, and its upper master bedroom features a centralised bath and separate shower enclosure.

The most popular house type across Kirkwood Homes' developments is the three-bedroom Craig. It is priced at £319,995 and offers 1,248sq ft of space.

The design has an integrated garage and open-plan kitchen and dining room, with double doors opening directly to the rear garden.

Sally Rudd, senior sales advisor at Kirkwood Homes, says: “Our beautiful development at The Brambles is located within theheart of rural Aberdeenshire in the pretty village of Sauchen, where we offer a superb range of three, four and five-bedroom detached luxury homes to cater for all needs and preferences.

A bedroom in the Morven. Image: Niall Nastie

“Customers here really enjoy exploring the surrounding countryside, with a variety of fantastic cycling and walking routes nearby, including to Castle Fraser.

“This truly is the perfect setting for families or couples hoping to enjoy the best of country living.

“Although The Brambles enjoys a rural position, our homes are just a 15-minute drive to Westhill, Alford and Inverurie, so there are plenty of local amenities in close proximity.

“Cluny Primary School is just outside the village, and there is a lovely park for the children to avail of, while for the adults, excellent local restaurants can be found just a short drive away.”

The open-plan dining area in the Craig. Image: Niall Hastie

Secondary schools nearby include Kemnay Academy and Alford Academy, while Aberdeen has a variety of independent offerings.

With walking routes and castle trails on its doorstep, The Brambles is ideal for those who enjoy country living with the choice of convenient amenities nearby.

For more information, telephone Kirkwood Homes on 01330-833 595.