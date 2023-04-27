The first spaces at one of the Capital’s most highly-anticipated new developments are now complete.

New Eidyn, by London-based property developer Native Land, is situated across three buildings on the fifth to eight floors of St James Quarter, and comprises 152 one to three-bedroom luxury apartments.

The residences are due to be completed this summer and, according to Native Land, will define a new high standard of living in Edinburgh.

The completed spaces include a show apartment, private residents’ Garden Room and landscaped Sky Gardens with glorious views over the city’s historic skyline and the Firth of Forth.

Image: Viktor Vass Photographer

Residents will benefit from a range of bespoke amenities, including a hotel-style concierge, access to extensive leisure facilities at W Edinburgh Hotel, the Garden Room with its unparalleled views, and the Residents’ Gardens, which have been designed by landscape architects OPEN and feature open lawns and interconnecting walkways.

There is also a 24-hour security operation, residents’-only underground parking, and a prestige car hire service.

To mark the completion of its first spaces, New Eidyn is now entering a third phase of sales with the release of another 25 properties.

The show apartment, in Pavilion A on St James Place, is a two-bedroom home covering 987sq ft on the fifth-floor. Its interiors have been designed by 7N Architects and Hudson & Mercer, London interior designers who have commissioned Scottish artists and designers to create pieces for New Eidyn.

Image: Contributed

The show apartment’s open-plan living space features Siemens appliances in its Leicht kitchen as well as carefully chosen natural materials, such as stone worktops and wooden flooring.

Full-height windows ensure the living space is filled with light throughout the day, while offering vistas over Leith and beyond.

The bathrooms include vanity units, a bath and contemporary white sanitaryware.

Currently available to reserve is the three-bedroom Apartment 20 on the seventh level in Pavilion B, accessed on Elder Street. It boasts more than 1,648sq ft of floor space and is available for £1,300,000.

Image: Contributed

Apartment 21 in the same building is a two-bedroom option priced at £700,000, while the studio Apartment 13 in Pavilion C is available for £390,000.

Nicholas Gray, sales and marketing director at Native Land, says: “New Eidyn is a development with unparalleled attention to detail. Setting foot in its beautifully crafted spaces featuring serene and luxurious interiors, brings another level of excitement and understanding to the concept.

“We’re immensely proud of New Eidyn, and now look forward to the full development being complete this summer. Paired with a fantastic set of amenities, both within New Eidyn and St James Quarter, and situated right in the heart of Scotland’s Capital, the residences will truly bring city centre living to a whole new level in Edinburgh.”

A host of amenities, including the Everyman Cinema, a range of shops and high-end eateries, are all right on New Eidyn’s doorstep.

Image: Contributed

For more information, telephone 0131-314 2040 or go online and visit www.neweidyn.com