New builds: Come and see the green shoots of Springfield

Homebuyers can put a spring in their step thanks to Springfield Group’s range of new homes across the country that are now available to view.

The group developer – comprising Springfield Properties, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes, and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – has unveiled some of its most charming properties, all of which are ready to move into.

The Spence, at Mactaggart & Mickel’s Sandringham Gate development in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire, is a luxurious five-bedroom villa priced from £1,137,995.

With unique features, including double-height windows in the dining area, and a gallery landing, the Spence offers incredible natural light throughout and boasts ensuites in three of the bedrooms, as well as a walk-in wardrobe in the master.

The Gladstone's kitchen and dining space

The style is available at plots 1, 2 and 11 at Sandringham Gate.

Over in Tranent, East Lothian, Walker Group’s Gladstone property at Roseberry Park is an award-winning four-bedroom home designed with family living in mind.

At the heart of the detached property is a rear open-plan kitchen, dining and living space, which is ideal for entertaining.

Those seeking a more rural location should look to Springfield Properties’ Pool of Muckhart site in Clackmannanshire. One of the largest homes in the developer's portfolio is the five-bedroom Dunrobin with sunroom, priced at £530,000, and available here.

The Spence. Image: Nick Callaghan Photography

It features an integrated garage, formal lounge and open-plan kitchen and dining room that leads to a light and airy sunroom.

The fifth bedroom on the ground floor would make an ideal office, while the principal bedroom upstairs has a generous ensuite with bath.

It is well suited for busy families who are seeking a semi-rural location within easycommuting range of Stirling.

Up north in Inverness, The Maples at Ness Side by Tulloch Homes offers the four-bedroom Aspen town house, set over three storeys.

Inside the Dunrobin

Its ground floor boasts ample storage and an open-plan kitchen and dining space with French doors to the garden.

On the first floor is the formal lounge and main bedroom featuring a dressing area and ensuite. Three more bedrooms are set on the second floor, and prices for The Aspen start at £322,000.

Martin Egan, Springfield Group’s chief operating officer, says: “Our range of family homes across Scotland are proving particularly popular due to the extensive selection and flexibility they offer families at all different stages oflife – from young couples to commuters to growing families.

“Additionally, in a recent survey of our customers, 72 per cent said environmental considerations were the most influential factor in deciding between different housebuilders and we are proud that all of our homes are designed with sustainability in mind.

The Spence. Image: Nick Callaghan Photography