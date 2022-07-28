New builds: Bright incentives offer huge savings

Miller Homes has announced a range of summer savings, offering buyers the chance to save thousands of pounds on selected units across the housebuilders’ portfolio of developments in the west of Scotland.

By Sarah Devine
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 9:34 am
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 9:42 am

They include the land and buildings transaction tax (LBTT) on the properties being paid, and the incentives of integrated appliances and carpets.

Developments the offers apply to include Garshake Gardens in Dumbarton; Highstonehall in Hamilton, pictured; Evergreen Manor at Kilmaurs; Jackton Gardens in East Kilbride, and Stoneyetts Village, Moodiesburn.

At Garshake Gardens, the three-bedroom Halston Mid, priced at £225,000, features LBTT paid and integrated appliances, making it an ideal proposition for first-time buyer segment of the market.

At Jackton Green, East Kilbride, the four-bedroom Oakwood is priced at £355,000 and features integrated appliances.

The end-terrace three-bedroom Fulton End at Evergreen Manor, Kilmaurs, offers the best of countryside living but with easy links to Glasgow.

Priced at £212,000, this home is a short 20-minute commute to Glasgow, nestled amongst the leafy surroundings of Kilmaurs and a stone's throw from coastal walks.

To find out more about the offers available, visit millerhomes.co.uk

