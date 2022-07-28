New builds: Bright incentives offer huge savings

They include the land and buildings transaction tax (LBTT) on the properties being paid, and the incentives of integrated appliances and carpets.

Developments the offers apply to include Garshake Gardens in Dumbarton; Highstonehall in Hamilton, pictured; Evergreen Manor at Kilmaurs; Jackton Gardens in East Kilbride, and Stoneyetts Village, Moodiesburn.

At Garshake Gardens, the three-bedroom Halston Mid, priced at £225,000, features LBTT paid and integrated appliances, making it an ideal proposition for first-time buyer segment of the market.

At Jackton Green, East Kilbride, the four-bedroom Oakwood is priced at £355,000 and features integrated appliances.

The end-terrace three-bedroom Fulton End at Evergreen Manor, Kilmaurs, offers the best of countryside living but with easy links to Glasgow.

Priced at £212,000, this home is a short 20-minute commute to Glasgow, nestled amongst the leafy surroundings of Kilmaurs and a stone's throw from coastal walks.