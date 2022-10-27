Located in the popular Southside area of Newington, less than two miles from the city centre, the impressive new development is a modern reimagining of the former Royal Blind School and its attractive grounds.

It includes 21 contemporary apartments situated within the 1800s building, complemented by a mix of three, four and five-bedroom townhouses.

Phillip Hogg, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (East), said: “The Clocktower apartments hold so much history and are in such a wonderful location, meaning there is so much inspiration available.

An artist's impression of the Newington Residences

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Victorian architecture and panoramic views from many apartments – which take in many iconic sights of Edinburgh – are just some of the reasons they are so special. We can’t wait to see what these talented students choose as the focus of their artwork, and to see them bring that to life through creativity.”

Set within the attractive grounds of the former school building, Newington Residences offers sophisticated seclusion in one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after postcodes. Surrounded by mature trees, this development offers tranquil living on the edge of the city and has been brought to life by its outstanding showhome.

David Moore at ECA said: “We are delighted to offer this opportunity to our students, to engage with an outside project within the city. It also gives us pleasure to contribute to the legacy of the Edinburgh Royal Blind School at their former location in Newington and to have our students work permanently located there through the generosity of Cala Homes (East).”

For more information on Newington Residences, visit www.cala.co.uk/edinburgh or call 0131 516 7109

Advertisement Hide Ad