New builds: Another chapter for New Town's Randolph Crescent

The highly-desirable dwellings were primarily designed in 1822 by prominent Scottish architect James Gillespie Graham, whose portfolio features Edinburgh’s Highland Tolbooth Church – nowadays, better known as The Hub – and many other New Town houses.

The A-listed buildings, originally commissioned by the 10th Earl of Moray as part of the Moray Feu, were once home to the French Consulate, now house the luxury apartments, which range in size from 500sq ft to 3,500sq ft duplexes.

The conversion has been carried out by residential developer Square and Crescent and prices for properties in the first phase start at £335,000 for a one-bedroom third-floor apartment at Plot 7. A three-bedroom lower-ground floor apartment at Plot 2 costs £870,000.

Covering 1,851sq ft of space, the latter is generously proportioned. Its north-facing entranceway opens up to a spacious hallway, leading to three double bedrooms, including an ensuite master bedroom.

The second bedroom, to the rear, boasts French doors from which unparalleled vistas over Dean Village and towards the Firth of Forth can be savoured.

The open-plan living and kitchen area is light and airy, and it also has the benefit of exceptional views from its south-facing sash windows. The living area has a tucked-away space which could be ideal for home working or studying.

There is also a family bathroom and separate utility room.

The islanded kitchen area has been designed by Cameron Interiors and includes integrated Siemens appliances.

Another apartment is available on the top flat Plot 16 – a one-bedroom top-floor apartment that covers 635sq ft of space and has a fixed price of £395,000.

Its 137sq-ft bedroom features an integrated wardrobe as well as dramatic south-facing vistas, as does the open-plan living and kitchen area.

Ross Matheson, marketing account manager for Rettie & Co., says: “These apartments are particularly appealing due to their desirable location in Edinburgh’s historic New Town, with panoramic, uninterrupted views across the Moray Feu, the Firth of Forth and beyond.

“The meticulously converted apartments by Square and Crescent have proven to be attractive to professionals seeking luxury homes near the city centre, downsizers wishing to benefit from the local amenities that Edinburgh’s West End has to offer and international buyers looking to own a unique property in Scotland’s capital.”

In total, there are eight homes currently available at the development, which is little more than ten minutes away from Haymarket station and 20 from Waverley, as well as being within easy access of Edinburgh International Airport.