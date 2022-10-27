A light and airy open-plan kitchen and dining room

Cruden Homes’ Birchwood Brae site, at Wallyford, near Musselburgh, will be launched on Saturday, and will consist of 41 two, three and four-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached properties.

The four-bedroom detached Hawthorn showhome has been designed to offer a practical solution to buyers who need flexible space in an attractive setting within easy reach of the Capital.

Covering 1,175sq ft of floor space, the villa’s interior has been styled by Ronnie Kennedy of Glasgow-based Get Fully Furnished, who has tastefully combined contemporary lines, self-coloured fabrics and textured surfaces in order to create an overall impression of pared-back luxury.

The Birch house type's kitchen

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hawthorn’s ground floor features an integrated single garage and a spacious formal lounge to the front. To the rear, the house type offers a light and airy open-plan kitchen and dining area that boasts dusky grey tiles, oak worktops and a black splashback, as well as French doors opening directly to the garden. A separate utility room or WC is also available on this level.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom is ensuite and its two smaller bedrooms would be ideal sleeping quarters for children or alternative use as an office.

The Redwood is another four-bedroom option that features a dedicated study in place of a garage and has both a utility room and WC downstairs.

For those seeking a more intimate option, the Birch is a three-bedroom semi-detached house that benefits from the same high-specification as the larger models.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A representative image of a typical Cruden home

Hazel Davies, sales and marketing director of Cruden Homes, says: “Birchwood Brae offers buyers a chance to act quickly and snap up a beautiful new home that provides contemporary living, plenty of indoor and outdoor space to relax and enjoy life, and the reassurance of many cost-saving and environmental benefits, all within easy reach of Edinburgh city centre.”

She adds: “The mix of terraced, semi and detached homes at Birchwood Brae offers the option of a contemporary, energy-efficient and affordable home to a wide range of buyers, and the showhome is both inspirational and achievable.”

Homes at Birchwood Brae come with a choice of contemporary door fronts and integrated appliances in the kitchens, stylish white sanitaryware in the bathrooms, as well as chrome heated towel rails in the master ensuites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wallyford, situated on the outskirts of Musselburgh, is a mere seven miles from the heart of the Capital. There is a train station just minutes from the development, as well as easy access to the A1. Alongside local amenities, the nearby Fort Kinnaird shopping centre offers retail outlets, restaurants and a cinema.

A double bedroom in the Birch model

Prices at Birchwood Brae start at £219,000 and the showhome and sales suite are open by appointment from Thursday to Monday, between 11am and 5pm. To arrange a viewing, call Cruden Homes on 0131-600 0164.

A typical Cruden bedroom

Advertisement Hide Ad