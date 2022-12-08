New builds: A two-storey penthouse apartment with luxurious touches has been released

A new penthouse show apartment has been released by Queensberry Properties at its Waverley Square development in central Edinburgh.

The three-bedroom galleried apartment occupies a favoured corner position and has a magnificent feature window that floods its living space with light.

The contemporary apartment with flexible layout sits within the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town and has views towards Calton Hill and the iconic Royal High School building, offering residents the perfect blend of old and new.

Set across two storeys, the top-floor property benefits from1,076sq ft of floor space and an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.

Image: Angus Behm

Kitchen fittings have been supplied by Leicht and othe features here include integrated appliances from Siemens.

Bedroom one is ensuite and the second comes with spacious built-in wardrobes, while a third bedroom can be found upstairs. The family bathroom has modern white sanitaryware by Laufen and a heated towel rail.

The sleek interiors of the show apartment have been created by design studio Get Fully Furnished, in order to showcase the fluid living spaces. Ronnie Kennedy, of the Glasgow-based firm, says: “What’s remarkable about this apartment is the layout. This is a unique apartment that would appeal to all kinds of buyers, so we chose a clean, contemporary scheme with a few lux touches, so that viewers could envisage how they would use the space.

“On the mezzanine overlooking the lounge there is a fantastic third bedroom, but equally it could be a separate living space or a study, so we styled it with a bed, a sofa and a desk to provide a touch of inspiration.”

Image: Angus Behm

The show apartment is available for £638,500 and is just one of 66 apartments, mews and galleried penthouses at Waverley Square, which range in size from one to three bedrooms, with many benefitting from balconies or terraces.

Another three-bedroom apartment, spanning 1,367sq ft on the first floor of the building, is also available. Priced at £750,000, it boasts a generously sized open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, plus an ensuite principal bedroom.

Waverley Square is part of the wider £240 million New Waverley regeneration initiative that has transformed the historic neighbourhood at the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town into a bustling destination, with shops, restaurants and bars, all just a short walk from both the Royal Mile and Waverley Station.

Hazel Davies, sales and marketing director of Queensberry Properties says: “Waverley Square has become a sought-after luxury development, attracting both domestic and international buyers. We believe that this latest show apartment will appeal to those who want flexible living spaces and contemporary culture within easy reach of Edinburgh’s main landmarks and social amenities.”

Image: Angus Behm

Selling agent Rettie & Co . is taking viewing appointment reservations for the show apartment. For more information, telephone them on 0131-600 0210.

Image: Angus Behm

Image: Angus Behm