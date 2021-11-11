New builds: A series of showhomes by Robertson Homes display wow factor

Top suite of the Lawrie house type

The five-bedroom home, atPlot 2, is generously proportioned with 2,118sq ft of space over three floors and is situated at the developer’s Glendevon Grange development of 53 four, five and six-bedroom homes in the village.

On the ground floor is a formal lounge to the front and, at the rear, an L-shaped open-plan kitchen, dining and garden room living area, allowing for plenty of family interaction and space for entertaining. There is also an integrated garage, separate utility room and WC.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms (three ensuite), plus a family bathroom, while the master bedroom on the second floor – with its own dressing room and ensuite – has added privacy.

The Everett Grand

The homebuilder has also launched the Mackintosh Garden Room showhome at Plot 1 of the development. The house type was shortlisted as Show Home of the Year at the awards, and is a five-bedroom detached family home offering 1,980sq ft of living space and a bright garden room.

It is similar in layout to the Everett Grand, though over two storeys and with all bedrooms on the first floor.

Winchburgh is just 12 miles west of the Capital and seven miles from Edinburgh Airport, making Glendevon Grange an ideal base for commuting into the city and beyond. Properties at this development are priced between £490,000 and £495,000.

Just eight miles south is Calderwood, a development of 70 four, five and six-bedroom homes in East Calder, where Robertson has launched a further two showhomes.

The Everett Grand's formal lounge

The Hutton Garden Room at Plot 17 is a spacious four-bedroom detached dwelling covering1,800sq ft. It comprises a spacious hallway which leads to an impressive open-plan designer kitchen, dining and family area.

Meanwhile, the six-bedroom Lawrie Grand detached property boasts more than 2,282sq ft of space over three floors, allowing guests or older children to have their own private space on the second floor.

Calderwood is just as suited to commuters and is close to ample amenities at the nearby town of Livingston. Properties at Calderwood range in price from £370,000 to £470,000.

Sharon Spinelli, sales and marketing director at Robertson Homes, says: “Launching four showhomes simultaneously is a huge investment for us, but has enabled us to showcase a wider range of our high-quality,larger-than-average new properties.

An ensuite in the Everett Grand

“We are incredibly proud of how these homes have been developed, each with careful consideration of how modern families want to live –and every one of them passes the Robertson ‘wow!’ test.”

Kitchens have been designed by Ashley Ann and feature induction hobs and ovens by AEG, and integrated fridge/freezers by Zanussi. In the bathrooms are a choice of tiling by Porcelanosa with chrome fittings from Hansgrohe.

For more information or to make an appointment to view Robertson’s new showhomes, go online and visit robertsonhomes.co.uk

Dining in the Mackintosh Garden Room house type