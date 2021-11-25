New builds: A select new development in the Aberdeenshire village of Sauchen

The Gullane house type

The Brambles, courtesy of local developer Kirkwood Homes, offers a range of properties in a picturesque setting that is close to the towns of Inverurie and Westhill, making it ideal for homebuyers seeking the quiet life but within easy reach of busier locales.

The Gullane house type at Plot 7, priced at £624,995, is a five-bedroomed detached villa on the edge of the development and benefits from a south-facing garden, ensuring that the sun can be enjoyed for most of the day.

The entrance vestibule has double doors opening to a bright hallway with a formal lounge to the right. This room boasts a wood-burning stove, to keep the room cosy in winter, and French doors to a patio area, opening it up to the garden for the warmer months.

To the left of the hallway is a very spacious open-plan family, dining and kitchen area, which has two sets of French doors leading to the landscaped garden, creating a fantastically flexible space for entertaining and relaxing.

The kitchen features high-spec German units, stone worktops and a breakfast bar, as well as a generously-proportioned separate utility room and a linen cupboard.

Also on the ground floor is an office for home working and integrated double garage.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe, plus plenty of additional storage, and ensuite bathroom with shower, bath and double basins.

The second bedroom is also ensuite and all the unit’s sleeping quarters have ample storage space.

Another house type available at The Brambles is the four-bedroomed detached Marr, at plots 4 and 11, priced at £447,995, which also have south-west-facing gardens and integrated double garages.

To the front of the ground floor is a spacious lounge with bay window, while an open-plan kitchen and family area is to the rear. Upstairs, the master and second bedrooms are ensuite.

At Plot 9, the three-bedroomed detached Craig house type is priced at £317,995, while The Lyon, a detached four-bedroomed villa, costs £409,995 at Plot 12.

Sheena Hendry, who recently moved to the development with her husband and two children, says: “We realised that we didn’t want to move into the city and instead wanted somewhere with open space and plenty of walks and cycle routes, as we were already planning on getting a dog.

“The location itself is lovely and nothing is far away. There is a really nice walking route that takes you to the local school, as well as walking and cycling paths to Castle Fraser.

“There’s an ice cream van that comes to the development twice a week which the kids love, we also really like Echt Tandoori and Jaff’s Bar in Dunecht.”

There are primary schools close to The Brambles at Cluny, Midmar and Dunecht, and secondaries at Kemnay, Alford and Inverurie.

