New builds: A look inside the latest showhomes at The Crescent, wrapped around Edinburgh’s iconic Donaldson’s School

The Crescent Donaldsons, Edinburgh. CALA Homes (East). Picture: Chris Humphreys Photography

Spanning more than 2,000sq ft – more than twice the size of an average home in the UK – the split-level property is nestled in the Richard Murphy OBE-designed development, within the stunning Donaldson’s Estate, a stone’s throw from Haymarket and the city centre.

The Crescent has unparalleled views of the iconic Playfair building, which was begun in 1842 and designed by renowned architect William Henry Playfair, whose other buildings include the Scottish National Gallery on The Mound.

Spanning two floors, the south-facing three-bedroomed duplex’s centrepiece is a one-and-a-half height fully glazed flexible living space, with full-height sliding doors opening directly to the outside.

The Crescent Donaldsons, Edinburgh. CALA Homes (East). Picture: Chris Humphreys Photography

A studio-designed high-spec kitchen, featuring integrated Siemens appliances, and dining space overlook a gathering area, with a separate utility.

Its design also allows for a tucked-away crows’ nest study, distinct from the living space, with an abundance of storage beneath.

Three ensuite double bedrooms feature on the lower floor, while the cosy rear of the home features a separate large terrace, overlooking the treeline of the Water of Leith walkway, offering a private and peaceful space to relax.

Buyers also benefit from all the perks of living at The Crescent – a central location, secure parking with electric vehicle charging provision, an 18-acre maintained garden and security systems.

The Crescent Donaldsons, Edinburgh. CALA Homes (East). Picture: Chris Humphreys Photography

The duplex is available at plot numbers 54 and 55, priced at £1,480,000 and £1,475,000, respectively. Both are located in the East Wing, which forms the final phase of the development.

Phillip Hogg, sales and marketing director with Cala Homes (East), says: “Those on the hunt for their next move have been looking for the following key priorities – plenty of modern living space, a private outdoor space, and a home office – all of which are included.

“Another thing which creates a true feature here is the vast greenery of the estate and the spectacular views. The Crescent is blessed by its location, embracing the original Playfair building and offering views across the 18-acre estate, the Pentlands and beyond.”

Other properties available include a three-bedroom ground-floor apartment at Plot 50, which benefits from a spacious enhanced-height formal living area to the front, which has a glass façade that opens to a private patio, as well as a private garden to the rear.

Plot 54. The Crescent Donaldsons, Edinburgh. CALA Homes (East). Picture: Chris Humphreys Photography

Covering 1,690sq ft of space, the home is generously proportioned, with an open-plan kitchen and family space providing the perfect place for entertaining.

Priced at £995,000, its third bedroom could easily be transformed into a study for working from home.

A duplex showhome and virtual guided tour service are available for potential buyers to see the remarkable design for themselves.

To register interest or arrange a viewing, contact Cala Homes on 0131-341 2667.

Plot 54. The Crescent Donaldsons, Edinburgh. CALA Homes (East), picutre: Chris Humphreys Photography

Plot 54. The Crescent Donaldsons, Edinburgh. CALA Homes (East). Picture: Chris Humphreys Photography

Plot 54. The Crescent Donaldsons, Edinburgh. CALA Homes (East). Picture: Chris Humphreys Photography

Plot 54. The Crescent Donaldsons, Edinburgh. CALA Homes (East), Picture: Chris Humphreys Photography