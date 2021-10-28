New build: Traditional meets contemporary in Capital city

Torwood by AMA Homes

Sitting at it heart is a Victorian villa that has been converted into two houses of four and five bedrooms, while two new pavilion blocks include 23 apartments – six of which are now available in the development’s first phase.

The development is surrounded by vast mature grounds and is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city thanks to a tall stone wall and leafy trees.

Within the villa are a pair of two-storey semi-detached dwellings, Torwood House West, which has a guide price of £1,850,000, and Torwood House East, at £2,100,000.

Torwood by AMA Homes

The first property has a spacious hallway opening up to a large living room to its front, which has space for a dining area or office, and benefits from south-facing bay windows to ensure it is well lit throughout the day.

To the rear of the ground floor is a well-proportioned kitchen with integrated appliances and dining room with separate utility room. Through double doors in the kitchen/dining area is an informal sitting room with views across the garden. The property also benefits from a garage.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is ensuite with a stand-alone bath and a shower, while the second bedroom also has an ensuite shower room and a large bay window. Another two double bedrooms are well sized and close to the family bathroom.

The second house is entered via a vestibule opening to a hallway. There is a large lounge to the front as well as a tucked-away fifth bedroom with ensuite which could be used as an office or granny flat.

Torwood by AMA Homes

To the rear is an open-plan kitchen and dining area, plus a snug, as well as access to a double garage and a separate utility room with ample storage.

Upstairs, there is a grand landing with a south-facing balcony, and at the front of the first floor are the two larger bedrooms, both with ensuites and dressing rooms. The third and fourth bedrooms are tucked away to the rear and both feature ensuite shower rooms.

The properties retain original features of the Victorian house, including cornicing and high ceilings, to provide homes with character designed with modern living in mind.

Behnam Afshar, AMA Homes’ marketing director, says: “We’ve had over 30 years’ experience of restoring, renovating and reimagining period properties. We could have split the house into half a dozen apartments, but that would have lost some of the grandeur of the interiors and the soul of the property.”

Torwood by AMA Homes

Three other original buildings – the gatehouse lodge, the coach house and the stables – will be converted into two- and three-bedroom homes.

In the pavilion blocks, there are three three-bedroom apartments available, priced between £895,000 and £910,000, as well as three two-bedroom properties costing between £720,000 and £800,000, each with designated parking.

For further details, contact Behnam Afshar on 07967 322 025.