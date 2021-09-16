New build property: Showhomes launched at Thornliebank

The Erinvale at Storey Grove

Storey Grove is a new development ideally positioned for the attractions and shopping in Glasgow and Paisley, as well as the open space of Pollok Country Park, just two miles north.

The community of two, three and four-bedroom apartments and houses is also attractive to those seeking a home close to a range of sports and recreational facilities – Parklands Country Club, Nuffield Health Club, and David Lloyd Rouken Glen are all in easy reach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-bedroom Oakmont, priced at £299,995, and three-bedroom Erinvale, priced at £249,995, have been designed with family living in mind.

The Oakmont

The Oakmont benefits from striking décor, including a Formula One-themed bedroom, and a generously proportioned living room covering 223sq ft at the front of the ground floor. It leads to a 119sq ft contemporary open-plan kitchen with integrated appliances and dining room, with separate utility room, as well as a WC and cloakroom.

French doors open from the dining area out to the landscaped garden, making it the ideal space for barbecues and entertaining on sunny days. Also on the ground floor is an integrated garage.

The upper floor features four generously-sized bedrooms. The master bedroom is complete with an ensuite, alongside a well-appointed family bathroom and additional storage space.

The Erinvale has a large entrance hall leading to a large living room, covering 193sq ft of space to the left, and an open-plan kitchen and dining area to the right.

The Erinvale

The dining room also benefits from French doors opening to the garden, and also on the ground floor a WC can be found under the stairs in the hallway.

The bedrooms can be found upstairs, the master having an ensuite shower room.

Those visiting the Thornliebank showhome will be just as impressed by the bold décor, none more so than young children exploring the animal-themed bedroom with its bright turquoise map mural and jungle animals.

Pauline Coates, sales director of Bellway Homes (Scotland West), says: “There’s always a balancing act when designing a showhome – although they have to be beautiful and aspirational they also have to be homes people can imagine living in.

The Erinvale

“The designers have created two incredible properties that manage to be very luxurious but also very welcoming and full of rich textures and soft fabrics. We are really proud of them and initial reactions from visitors have been amazing.”

Buyers have a choice of granite or silestone worktops in the kitchen; carpet, vinyl or ceramic floorings; and a variety of tiling options in the bathrooms.

There is a train station in Thornliebank, which is served by half-hourly trains running between Glasgow and East Kilbride.

Buyers can take advantage of the Help to Buy scheme and therefore require just a 5 per cent deposit.

The Oakmont

To arrange a viewing, call Bellway on 0141-413 9574.

The Erinvale