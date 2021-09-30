New build property: Builder unlocks plan to help key workers

The Coull house type kitchen

The Key Workers Deposit Contribution Scheme is being trialled across selected plots at Barratt North Scotland’s Aberdeen developments – Riverside Quarter, Westburn Gardens, Whiteland Coast and Countesswells. Key workers looking to buy a home will receive a deposit contribution of £750 for every £25,000 spent, up to a maximum of £15,000, on selected properties.

One such dwelling is the Coull at Plot 63, in the north-east of the Countesswells development, a new community situated just four miles from Aberdeen city centre and close to Countesswells Forest. The three-bedroom mid-terraced home, priced at £229,995, is ideal for families seeking easy access to the city as well as the rural scenery of the Aberdeenshire countryside.

The entrance hall opens to a lounge at the front of the property, which boasts 157.38sq ft of space and storage. A 140sq-ft open-plan kitchen and dining area, with integrated appliances, has direct access to the landscaped south-facing rear garden. The ground floor also has a WC off the kitchen/dining area as well as a separate utility space.

The Coull lounge

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, the master of which has integrated storage and wardrobe, as well as a third single bedroom which could easily be turned into a study or office. The family bathroom with shower over bath is decorated in white and chrome.

Also available is the two-bedroomed terraced Fasque house type at Whiteland Coast, Newtonhill, Aberdeenshire, which is a 25-minute drive from the city centre and close to the towns of Portlethen and Stonehaven. The layout is similar to the Coull, with the property featuring two double bedrooms.

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt North Scotland, says: “We’re always looking for ways to support buyers looking to invest in a five-star Barratt home, and we’re especially proud to trial this new scheme for the key workers that have worked so hard during the pandemic.

“As government-backed schemes such as Help to Buy and the First Home Fund have closed, we want to ensure buyers aren’t left behind and still have opportunities to get on to the housing ladder.

The Fasque model

“This pilot, as well as our new Deposit Unlock scheme and other support initiatives like part exchange, are helping to ensure home ownership remains an accessible dream for many.”

The Deposit Unlock scheme enables first-time buyers and existing homeowners to purchase a new-build home with a 5 per cent deposit on selected new-build homes up to £330,000.

The Key Workers Deposit Contribution scheme is open to anyone employed by the NHS, fire and police services, local authority, any educational institution and more.

A full list of eligible key workers and terms and conditions can be found at www.barratthomes.co.uk.

The Fasque kitchen