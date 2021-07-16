New build property: A chance to own a part of the St James Quarter

New Eidyn

The development, expected to inject some £1 billion of investment into the Capital, also combines opulent modern living with a vibrant, central setting in the magnificent Georgian architecture of the New Town.

Native Land is behind the creation of New Eidyn, comprising plans for 152 apartments across three buildings, or pavilions, and located above the fresh retail destination that replaced the 1960s St James Centre and the New St Andrews House office building.

The development is now in its second phase, with more than

25 per cent of properties in its first phase now sold.

There is an extensive range of property sizes and aspects available, with prices set between £400,000, for a one-bedroom or studio apartment, and £1,060,000 for a three-bedroomed property.

Two-bedroomed apartments are also available and prices start at £680,000.

Among those currently available is apartment 805 on Level 8 of Pavilion A, a three-bedroom apartment covering 1,137 sq ft.

Upon entry, a hallway leads to an impressive 35.91-sq ft open-plan kitchen, dining and living space, fitted with a Leicht kitchen and quartz stone work surfaces.

Two bedrooms and a bathroom can be found off the main hallway, which leads to a large ensuite master bedroom, complete with spacious walk-in dressing area with integrated wardrobes.

Floor-to-ceiling windows provide breathtaking panoramic views across Edinburgh and the Firth of Forth. Indeed, the living area and each of the bedrooms open out to a generously-sized terrace which has unbeatable city vistas.

The residences at New Eidyn include several hotel-style amenities, including underground parking, ground floor reception and concierge, 24-hour security and membership rights to the

W Hotel, Edinburgh’s gym.

All residents will benefit from the private “sky gardens” on the fifth floor, which will offer more outstanding views to the Forth.

The development also features a Garden Room, a light-filled and spacious area to provide a relaxing space to escape the bustle of city life.

Nicholas Gray, sales and marketing director at Native Land, says: “New Eidyn strikes an unparalleled balance, as natural beauty and outstanding views combine with the buzz of living atop the newly-opened St James Quarter.

“The beautifully crafted interiors reference Edinburgh’s classical interiors but with contemporary flair, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and natural materials.

“New Eidyn offers a truly distinct residential opportunity, and we are delighted with the interest we have seen so far.”

He adds: “While we are seeing very strong interest from local homebuyers, New Eidyn is also attracting steady interest from national and international buyers. We expect to see this trend continue.”

New Eidyn is due to complete in the third quarter of 2022. To find out more about the properties currently available, contact Rettie & Co. on 0131-314 2040.

