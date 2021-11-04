New build: Hamilton Grand boltholes available at the Old Course, St Andrews

Hamilton Grand show apartment

The Hamilton Grand, overlooking the first and 18th holes on the world-famous Old Course, is steeped in 125 years’ of history and is one of Scotland’s most impressive hotels.

It was bought by Kohler & Co., American owners of the town’s Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa, in 2010, and it has created 27 high-end apartments at the Grand.

The two-bedroomed showcase is situated in the fifth-floor Apartment 26 and its interiors have been realised by Glasgow-based OCCA Design, who have taken inspiration from the magnificent Victorian architecture of the imposing red sandstone building.

The entrance to the show apartment extends to an open-plan living-kitchen-dining area, which boasts a fire to ensure it is cosy during the winter, as well as an east-facing Juliet balcony that offers views across St Andrews.

The family bathroom and WC have fittings by Kolher, which made its name through sanitary ware, as does the ensuite shower room in the master bedroom. Both bedrooms are double and have plenty of integrated storage.

The well-appointed apartment has 1,592sq ft of space, high ceilings and is priced £2,829,000.

The north-facing Apartment 24 on the same floor is also available for the same price. It too has two bedrooms, as well as a dedicated sitting area situated in the building’s iconic turret.

However, the luxury doesn’t stop with the distinctive architecture and sumptuous design.

Residents at the Hamilton Grand have access to five-star services, including a 24-hour concierge, a sixth-floor rooftop terrace, complimentary membership to the Kohler Waters Spa, and other dining and golfing privileges provided by the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa.

The Grand is on the doorstep of all the renowned attractions Fife’s Home of Golf has to offer, including St Andrews Castle, the historic university and cathedral.

Jamie MacNab, head of Edinburgh Country Houses at Savills, says:“St Andrews has always been a highly-desirable location and was more so than ever during the pandemic. I put St Andrews on a pedestal; it is a historic town which has a prestigious status led by golf, a top university, and the West Sands Beach.

“There is intense demand for properties in the town from people throughout Scotland, the UK and abroad, and during the pandemic homes at Hamilton Grand sold for an impressive £1,500 per square foot – on a par with prime London prices.

“Hamilton Grand is at the very top of the market in Scotland and we have even seen sales agreed off the back of virtual viewings, rather than in-person viewings, which is a testament to the appeal of the building and its setting.”

The apartments are well suited for use as a holiday home and are sold as a freehold purchase.

Buyers can also choose from a list of designers to help decorate and furnish their property.

