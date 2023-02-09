Two showhomes have recently launched at New Steiner, an collection selection of 36 properties situated within walking distance of one of Scotland’s trendiest locations.

Close to Finnieston in Glasgow’s vibrant West End, the fresh development comprises two-bedroom apartments, apartment duplexes, and a luxury penthouse collection – with all available properties in move-in condition.

The restored B-listed Steiner School, on Yorkhill Street, opened as the Overnewton Public School in 1876, but has been empty since 2013.

Developer Steiner Property has retained the former Victorian school’s infrastructure where possible, with the reimagined building now housing 14 garden duplexes, all accessed via a hidden courtyard.

New Steiner. Image: DAVID LITMAND DA

A new adjacent building includes 20 two-bedroom apartments, and another two three-bedroom penthouses, with breathtaking views over the city, are due to be released soon.

The two showhomes are a two-bedroom ground-floor apartment at Plot 15 in the new building, and a ground-floor two-bedroom duplex at Plot 4 in the former school.

Plot 15 benefits from more than 740sq ft of floor space, comprising a large open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, with a full-height window facing west.

Both bedrooms include fitted wardrobes and the main has an ensuite shower room.

Image: David Litmand DA

This apartment type is available at various plots from £299,995 on the new structure’s ground floor.

Available elsewhere, on the first floor, Plot 20 comes with a Juliet balcony, priced £330,000, while the second-floor Plot 23, available for £355,000, has a private balcony.

The showhome in the converted school covers 781sq ft and includes a large open-plan kitchen, dining and living space, second bedroom and family bathroom downstairs. Its principal bedroom is upstairs, and boasts an ensuite shower room.

Prices for properties in the converted building start at £365,000.

New Steiner. : Image DAVID LITMAND DA

New Steiner’s Poggenpohl designer kitchens come complete with Siemens appliances, plus sinks and taps by The 1810 Company. Its West One Bathrooms features include stone composite sinks and Hansgrohe Croma raindance showers.

More than 50 per cent of homes at the development have now sold. Jennifer Goldie, sales and marketing manager for marketing agent Savills, says: “It’s been hugely appealing to a mix of buyers so far – in particular, professionals stepping up, young adults studying in Glasgow with support from the bank of mum and dad, and second homeowners looking for a West End pad.

“The appeal of fixed prices, coupled with more energy-efficient properties, has also been a consideration for buyers for a hassle-free purchase, and to keep bills as low as possible.”

Finnieston is one of Glasgow's most popular neighbourhoods thanks to its many high-end cosmopolitan bars, restaurants and fashionable nearby venues.

New Steiner. Image: DAVID LITMAND DA