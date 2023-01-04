One of the unexpected side effects of the global pandemic was to send many city dwellers running to the countryside for more space and a better standard of living.

New research by estate and letting agent Savills, exclusive to The Telegraph, has revealed the most desirable villages in Scotland – based on “the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and chocolate-box appeal”.

Savills report that 60 per cent of their estate agents across Britain have reported a rise in demand for rental homes in countryside locations in recent times, driven by people not being able to buy property in their dream location.

Savills analyst Frances Clacy explained what property hunters were looking for: “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure. Less well-trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages.”

Here are the villages in Scotland that made the list of 54 across the UK.

1. Gullane Centred around a pretty village green, the East Lothian village of Gullane has an average house price of £356,615.

2. Gullane Gullane's main streets includes several independent shops, while the village can also boast a ruined castle, a stunning beach, the Myreton Motor Museum and several art galleries. You'll not go hungry either, with a number of highly-rated restaurants, including the Bonnie Badger which holds a Michelin Bib Gourmand rating.

3. Gullane Just 40 minutes drive from Edinburgh, Gullane is a golfer's paradise. Gullane Golf Club has three superb courses, while Muirfield (arguably the best golf course in Scotland) and exclusive Archerfield Links are just minutes away.

4. Elie Technically three connected villages - Elie, Earlsferry and Williamsburgh - Elie, located on the Fife coast, has an average house price of £349,951.