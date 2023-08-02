Scotland named UK’s cheapest place to build: 10 most affordable areas for new build properties
Scotland was crowned the number one most affordable UK country to build a property in, here are the ten cheapest areas to choose from.
According to a recent study by mortgage experts at Money.Co.Uk, Scotland is the most affordable country for a new build house in the UK followed by Wales in second place and then England at third.
Based on data accumulated up to April 2022, the average price for a new build in Scotland sits at £291,258.53 while this sits at a whopping £404,587.05 in England.
But where in Scotland has the most affordable new build properties? Here are the top ten cheapest areas for new builds and how much they cost.