All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Scotland named UK’s cheapest place to build: 10 most affordable areas for new build properties

Scotland was crowned the number one most affordable UK country to build a property in, here are the ten cheapest areas to choose from.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 9th Nov 2022, 09:33 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:48 BST

According to a recent study by mortgage experts at Money.Co.Uk, Scotland is the most affordable country for a new build house in the UK followed by Wales in second place and then England at third.

Based on data accumulated up to April 2022, the average price for a new build in Scotland sits at £291,258.53 while this sits at a whopping £404,587.05 in England.

But where in Scotland has the most affordable new build properties? Here are the top ten cheapest areas for new builds and how much they cost.

North Ayrshire comes first with spectacular views of the surrounding coast in the Scottish Lowlands. The average new build price in this area is £156,465 (a lot cheaper than other sea view areas!)

1. North Ayrshire

North Ayrshire comes first with spectacular views of the surrounding coast in the Scottish Lowlands. The average new build price in this area is £156,465 (a lot cheaper than other sea view areas!) Photo: Beth via Flickr

Photo Sales
Inverclyde comes second on the list of cheapest new build areas with an average new build price of £180,639.

2. Inverclyde

Inverclyde comes second on the list of cheapest new build areas with an average new build price of £180,639. Photo: Picasa via Geograph

Photo Sales
In third place is East Ayrshire which is the second place in Ayrshire to feature on this list, the average new build property price in the council area of East Ayrshire is £205,549.

3. East Ayrshire

In third place is East Ayrshire which is the second place in Ayrshire to feature on this list, the average new build property price in the council area of East Ayrshire is £205,549. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
Dundee is a coastal city on the Firth of Tay estuary in eastern Scotland, the average new build house in this council area costs £216,066.51.

4. Dundee City

Dundee is a coastal city on the Firth of Tay estuary in eastern Scotland, the average new build house in this council area costs £216,066.51. Photo: Neil Howard via Flickr

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ScotlandEnglandMoney.co.ukWalesPropertyData