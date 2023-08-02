Scotland was crowned the number one most affordable UK country to build a property in, here are the ten cheapest areas to choose from.

According to a recent study by mortgage experts at Money.Co.Uk, Scotland is the most affordable country for a new build house in the UK followed by Wales in second place and then England at third.

Based on data accumulated up to April 2022, the average price for a new build in Scotland sits at £291,258.53 while this sits at a whopping £404,587.05 in England.

But where in Scotland has the most affordable new build properties? Here are the top ten cheapest areas for new builds and how much they cost.

1 . North Ayrshire North Ayrshire comes first with spectacular views of the surrounding coast in the Scottish Lowlands. The average new build price in this area is £156,465 (a lot cheaper than other sea view areas!) Photo: Beth via Flickr Photo Sales

2 . Inverclyde Inverclyde comes second on the list of cheapest new build areas with an average new build price of £180,639. Photo: Picasa via Geograph Photo Sales

3 . East Ayrshire In third place is East Ayrshire which is the second place in Ayrshire to feature on this list, the average new build property price in the council area of East Ayrshire is £205,549. Photo: via WikiCommons Photo Sales

4 . Dundee City Dundee is a coastal city on the Firth of Tay estuary in eastern Scotland, the average new build house in this council area costs £216,066.51. Photo: Neil Howard via Flickr Photo Sales