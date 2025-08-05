Momentum at Shawfair – A community taking shape

Shawfair, one of Scotland’s most ambitious new town developments just seven miles from central Edinburgh, continues to see significant progress through more land sales to a diverse range of respected housebuilders. These sales are not only accelerating housing delivery but are also cementing Shawfair’s position as a new thriving, sustainable community.

Since its inception, Shawfair LLP has successfully released multiple parcels of land for residential development, attracting a dynamic mix of national and regional housebuilders. Developers including Bellway, Cruden Homes & Mactaggart & Mickel, Miller Homes, Robertson Homes, Lovell and Dandara have all invested in the vision of a modern, connected community offering homes for all life stages and lifestyles.

This growing community already comprises a wide spectrum of housing from stylish starter homes to spacious family residences. The architectural variety and quality reflect the distinctive character each housebuilder brings to Shawfair.

To date 1,000 new homes have been delivered with the same under construction and another 2,000 to come making 4,000 homes in total.

Whitehills Development

Recent Land Sales include

Land Sale to Robertson Homes in August 2024 for 23 new large detached homes. Showhome is open for viewing at Cocklerow Gardens (EH22 1RY). Land Sale to Miller Homes in December 2024 for 220 new homes providing a range of house styles suitable for the whole market including 44 new Affordable homes. Sales centre open. A new housing project by Cruden Homes (in joint venture with landowner Mactaggart and Mickel) for 172 new homes with a wide variety of house styles. Sales centre open.

Forthcoming Planning Applications / Land Sales

20.06 acres to Lovell Homes for 187 units (149 for sale and 38 affordable). Expected to be on site in early 2026 15.47 acres to Bellway for 209 units (167 for sale and 42 affordable ). Expected to be on site in early 2026. Sainsbury’s are committed to building a local convenience retail store at Millerhill within the masterplan area.

Shawfair looking towards Edinburgh City Centre

Strategic Growth Through Infrastructure and Investment

A district heating network has been installed and is now providing hot water to homes, it will eventually serve 3,000 homes and public buildings, reinforcing Shawfair’s ambition to be a low-carbon exemplar.

Work has started on a new All Through Campus, a transformative education facility that will serve over 1,800 pupils across early years, primary and secondary levels. Preparation is under way for full construction to begin in 2026.

To support these developments, Shawfair LLP is actively undertaking works, ensuring that infrastructure is in place to enable construction to commence without delay. These works include ground preparation, new roads and the delivery of a new Primary Substation to serve the new community and beyond.

Employment Opportunities

As part of Shawfair’s wider employment strategy, I&H Brown has been awarded a major contract by Shawfair LLP to deliver the development platform and enabling infrastructure for the 20-acre Whitehills commercial development site.

This infrastructure investment not only opens up a strategically located employment site, adjacent to Fort Kinnaird but also exemplifies Shawfair’s commitment to quality place-making and economic diversification.

To date, the Shawfair development has attracted over £200 million in investment, delivering not just homes but also vital economic and community infrastructure. Upon full build-out, the town is projected to contribute £100 million annually to the regional economy and support more than 4,000 permanent jobs.

Looking Ahead