5a Eglinton Crescent. Image: Eddy Charlton

The one-bedroom property at 5a Eglinton Crescent has a contemporary interior while showcasing delightful period features.

The property is entered via its own basement patio area, where there is ample storage and a dedicated study space.

A welcoming entrance vestibule features beautiful floor tiles and leads to a hallway.

An open-plan lounge and kitchen forms the heart of the property and the bay window ensures the room is light and airy.

Meanwhile, the modern kitchen features sleek white gloss wall and units and the integrated appliances are being sold with the home.

The living space also benefits from stunning wooden floors and a feature fireplace.

There is ample space in the double bedroom, which leads to a walk-in dressing room, and the modern bathroom boasts a rainfall shower.

To keep noise from appliances to a minimum, there is a separate utility room outside.

And for warmer days, residents can gain access to the leafy and beautifully-maintained gardens between Eglinton and Glencairn Crescents for a small fee.

Additionally, there is permit parking for those living in the crescent.

With Princes Street, Stockbridge and all the many cultural delights of Edinburgh on its doorstep, 5a Eglinton Crescent offers a fantastic opportunity for house buyers to acquire a modern apartment within a historic West End setting.