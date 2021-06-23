Modern 5-bedroom detached villa in stunning cliff top setting overlooking Scotland's iconic Forth bridges

The spacious and open plan accommodation was recently upgraded and is all set on one level, with an internal staircase leading down to the integral double garage below.

The living space comprises entrance hall, sitting room, study/home office, kitchen/dining area, family room with doors to garden, utility room, principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, to the front of the house are two off-street parking areas, while the enclosed cliff top gardens to the rear are beautifully presented and offer exceptional views, and include a generous paved terrace, large established pergola, lawn area, wood-chipped play area, well stocked flower beds, timber decked area, garden shed, and large drying area.

This exceptional property is on the market with Savills for offers over £575,000, and more details can be found HERE.

