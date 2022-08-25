Make Your City Move event to open doors to Prince's Quay development
Cala Homes (West) is opening the doors to its Prince’s Quay development in central Glasgow this evening.
From 6pm to 8pm, prospective homebuyers can view the last six remaining properties available at the Clydeside location, pictured, for an early-2023 move-in date.
Food and drinks will be provided at the “Make Your City Move” event, where the sales team will be on hand to answer any questions.
Attendees will also receive a £600 voucher incentive of their choice should they reserve at the gathering this evening.
Liana Canavan, Sales and Marketing Director for Cala Homes (West) said: “Prince’s Quay has proven extremely popular with families, couples and young professionals alike, who have a real appetite for city living. The development is perfectly placed to enjoy all that the bustling city of Glasgow has to offer within walking distance, whilst being close to the River Clyde and indeed lots of greenspace.
“Our ‘Make Your City Move Event’ really showcases the great apartments and high specification on offer, the perfect location and its proximity to the delights of the city.
“Thursday’s event is the perfect opportunity to find out more about these stunning apartments, and a chance to speak to the Cala team. We look forward to seeing people there.”
To secure your place, please call 01415-305 483.