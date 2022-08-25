Make Your City Move event to open doors to Prince's Quay development

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 6pm to 8pm, prospective homebuyers can view the last six remaining properties available at the Clydeside location, pictured, for an early-2023 move-in date.

Food and drinks will be provided at the “Make Your City Move” event, where the sales team will be on hand to answer any questions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees will also receive a £600 voucher incentive of their choice should they reserve at the gathering this evening.

Prince's Quay. Image: Contributed

Liana Canavan, Sales and Marketing Director for Cala Homes (West) said: “Prince’s Quay has proven extremely popular with families, couples and young professionals alike, who have a real appetite for city living. The development is perfectly placed to enjoy all that the bustling city of Glasgow has to offer within walking distance, whilst being close to the River Clyde and indeed lots of greenspace.

“Our ‘Make Your City Move Event’ really showcases the great apartments and high specification on offer, the perfect location and its proximity to the delights of the city.

“Thursday’s event is the perfect opportunity to find out more about these stunning apartments, and a chance to speak to the Cala team. We look forward to seeing people there.”