Magnificent historic castle set in 63 acre wooded estate and with its own authentic dungeon!

The earliest part of the property, mainly the tower portion, was constructed in 1551 and the building has been altered and extended considerably from its initial conception.

Set over five levels, the house has 11 bedrooms in total and on the ground floor comprises wide reception hall, magnificent drawing room, formal dining room, sitting room, large well-appointed kitchen with original stone fireplace, conservatory, utility room, and WC.

The first floor features five bedrooms including a principal suite with spacious en-suite bathroom and separate dressing room, and three further bath and shower rooms, while the second floor has a further four bedrooms and a shower room and a spiral staircase leading to the final two bedrooms complete with beautiful turret alcoves with windows.

Downstairs, the basement level offers a fantastic area for socialising and entertaining and features a games room, family room with bar area, home office, kitchen, wine cellar, cold store, and guest bedroom with en-suite, as well as an authentic dungeon!

Externally, the enchanting gardens and grounds extend to some 63 acres, with sweeping lawns, summerhouse, mature trees and herbaceous borders, an extensive woodland, and a modern two car garage with potential to be converted or developed.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,250,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Woodside Castle, Beith Exterior view of property. Photo: Savills Buy photo

2. Woodside Castle, Beith Front entrance. Photo: Savills Buy photo

3. Woodside Castle, Beith Reception hallway. Photo: Savills Buy photo

4. Woodside Castle, Beith Reception hallway. Photo: Savills Buy photo