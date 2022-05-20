Magnificent 8-bedroom mansion house in walled grounds on edge of conservation village featured in Outlander

It is set in around 4.4 acres of its own mature wooded grounds on the edge of the National Trust village of Culross in the west of Fife, protected by a high stone wall along its front and with outstanding views over the Firth of Forth.

The accommodation is arranged over three levels and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, entrance hall, dining room, main hall with stairs to first floor and cupola above, drawing room, family room, fitted kitchen/breakfast room, pantry, study, games room, cloak room, rear hall, WC, utility room, and a large gym.

A galleried landing with stained glass window leads to the first floor accommodation which features a principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom and dressing room, second bedroom with en-suite bathroom, additional WC, further four bedrooms, and two shower rooms, while the second floor, accessed by spiral stairs from both east and west, has two bedrooms with connecting door, bathroom, and shower room with Jacuzzi.

Externally, the grounds are entered through an impressive gateway with electric gates leading to a tarmac parking area. There are extensive lawns in front, new double garage and store, paved yard behind, raised gravel walkway, and mature woodland.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,400,000, more details can be found HERE.

