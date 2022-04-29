Magnificent 7-bedroom residence set in 3.5 acres of stunning private grounds with swimming pool/leisure complex, gym, tennis court and large garage block

A sympathetic extension perfectly blends the old and the new with stylish and contemporary living spaces sitting in harmony with period style features, all finished to an exacting standard with the highest quality specification.

The accommodation is arranged over three levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, reception hallway, cloakroom/WC, drawing room, morning room, home office, family room, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, garden room, side vestibule with WC, laundry room, utility room, wine room, and a larder.

The first floor features a luxurious principal bedroom with en-suite shower room and dressing room, further two bedrooms, and a more self contained space to the rear comprising bedroom, sitting room, and large bathroom, while the second floor has two bedrooms with shared en-suite, and again, a bedroom with sitting room adjacent and shower room opposite.

Within the fantastic leisure complex wrapped around the side of the house is the curved swimming pool, separate hot tub, steam room, sauna and air conditioned gym.

Externally, electric gates open into a driveway and the 3.5 acres of stunning garden grounds are private and sheltered, featuring extensive patios and terrace areas, productive kitchen garden, soft fruit bushes, two large greenhouses, lawn screened with hedging, full size tennis court, and an impressive detached garage block with slate roof which can accommodate four vehicles.

On the market with Savills for offers over £2,500,000, more details can be found HERE.

