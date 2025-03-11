Luxury new homes in idyllic village near Edinburgh

A boutique development of five luxury homes has been released for sale in the picturesque village of Ratho - The Landings, an exclusive project by Carmichael Homes.

Nestled on the banks of the Union Canal, this limited collection of only five detached five-bedroom homes offers a rare opportunity for buyers seeking a blend of a peaceful countryside village and easy access to Edinburgh.

Located just 20 minutes from the Capital by car, The Landings provides a calm retreat with excellent amenities nearby. Residents are within easy reach of the newly opened Lost Shore Surf Resort, which features world-class surfing and three high-quality restaurants, as well as the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena and scenic canal-side walking routes.

Bedroom and Ensuite - The Landings

With prices starting at £580,00, the development includes properties such as Monkland House (£580,000) and The Crinan (£585,000), both offering energy efficient designs and contemporary living spaces.

All homes at The Landings feature spacious interiors, high-quality finishes, and a layout that balances elegance with practicality. Generously sized bedrooms, open-plan kitchen and dining areas, and dedicated utility rooms ensure both comfort and functionality. Every home includes a front and back garden, with the option of a rear detached garage.