Luxury hotel for sale at £1million

Blackaddie House Hotel in the Dumfriesshire village of Sanquhar is listed as a whole or up to five separate lots.

The hotel was originally built in 1540 as the rectory to St Bride’s Church and served as a much-loved family home before being transformed into a luxury hospitality venue around 60 years ago.

Lot 1 comprises the main hotel with six en-suite bedrooms, four of which feature jacuzzi baths and walk-in showers.

Lot 2 is the owner's accommodation - a converted single-storey barn - and Lots 3-5 are three stone-built riverside cottages.