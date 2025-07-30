Luxury hotel for sale at £1million

Blackaddie House Hotel in the Dumfriesshire village of Sanquhar is listed as a whole or up to five separate lots.
The hotel was originally built in 1540 as the rectory to St Bride’s Church and served as a much-loved family home before being transformed into a luxury hospitality venue around 60 years ago.
Lot 1 comprises the main hotel with six en-suite bedrooms, four of which feature jacuzzi baths and walk-in showers.
Lot 2 is the owner's accommodation - a converted single-storey barn - and Lots 3-5 are three stone-built riverside cottages.
More details about Blackaddie House Hotel can be found by visiting https://www.fineandcountry.co.uk/scotland-estate-agents/property-sale/16-bedroom-detached-house-for-sale-in-dg4-sanquhar-blackaddie-house-hotel-and-cottages/4285086 or by contacting [email protected].