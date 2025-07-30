Luxury hotel for sale at £1million

By Claire Little
Contributor
Published 30th Jul 2025, 09:24 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 15:24 BST
A 16th century, 4-star hotel on the banks of the River Nith and associated cottages are up for sale.

Blackaddie House Hotel in the Dumfriesshire village of Sanquhar is listed as a whole or up to five separate lots.

The hotel was originally built in 1540 as the rectory to St Bride’s Church and served as a much-loved family home before being transformed into a luxury hospitality venue around 60 years ago.

Lot 1 comprises the main hotel with six en-suite bedrooms, four of which feature jacuzzi baths and walk-in showers.

Lot 2 is the owner's accommodation - a converted single-storey barn - and Lots 3-5 are three stone-built riverside cottages.

More details about Blackaddie House Hotel can be found by visiting https://www.fineandcountry.co.uk/scotland-estate-agents/property-sale/16-bedroom-detached-house-for-sale-in-dg4-sanquhar-blackaddie-house-hotel-and-cottages/4285086 or by contacting [email protected].

Blackaddie House Hotel.

1. Contributed

Blackaddie House Hotel. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Blackaddie House Hotel.

2. Contributed

Blackaddie House Hotel. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Blackaddie House Hotel.

3. Contributed

Blackaddie House Hotel. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Blackaddie House Hotel.

4. Contributed

Blackaddie House Hotel. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice