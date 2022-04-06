Luxurious high-tech 4-bedroom architect-designed house with indoor pool and spa in rural setting close to 'home of golf'

As well as the advanced electronic systems controlling the likes of heating, lighting, sound and security, a particular highlight of the property is the stunning indoor swimming pool and spa complex with pool, spa skimmer, rain shower, steam room and WC.

Elsewhere the ground floor comprises inner porch, impressive entrance hall with marble flooring and staircase, kitchen/dining room with central island and separate pantry, formal lounge, office with fitted desks, utility room, and a WC.

The first floor features a beautiful galleried landing which gives access to a lounge/cinema room with doors to an outdoor terrace, principal bedroom with dressing room and en-suite wet room, and a further three double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower rooms, one of which can also be accessed from the landing.

Externally, the driveway to The Oaks passes through pillars and leads to a large concrete block parking area and double garage, while the garden space includes a decked entertaining area with doors into the kitchen and lounge, a stretch of lawn protected by a large beech hedge, and a stainless steel spiral staircase which leads up to the terrace above the garage.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,250,000, more details can be found HERE.

